What hasn’t been said about the suspension of Alberto Angela’s program





No, this time we are not there. The controversial choice of the Rai management, which postponed the broadcast of Noos, the cultural analysis conducted by Alberto Angela, to August 22, is perhaps the most sensible choice of the Tele Meloni management. A choice that was also agreed with Angela junior himself, expression of a “quality dynasty” that has a lot of say in the company (and that’s a good thing, let’s be clear).

Two non-overlapping segments of the public

There are many indignant voices that in these hours criticize public television for having abdicated its role, for having indulged the share numbers, which photograph a country that we know all too well: just over a million and a half viewers for the Rai Uno broadcast against the three and a half million tuned in to Temptation Island on Canale 5. In reality we are talking about two segments of the public that could be defined as anthropologically different, not at all interchangeable and therefore not overlapping. It is more likely that the motivation for the decision to move the broadcast of one of the symbolic faces of Viale Mazzini was the need to avoid creating overlaps with the Olympics.

Let’s say it once and for all: what does the audience of a show in which couples test each other with horns have to do with a program that does science popularization? Unless you compare certain trashy scenes with unlikely characters to the mating of giraffes or the self-control of the North American porcupine (which patiently waits for the 8 hours a year in which the female is willing to indulge in sweet effusions…) it is unlikely that those who watch the first are part of the potential audience of the second. And no, the story of interest in an alleged sociological experiment is bullshit that hasn’t held up since the first edition of Big Brother, the one in which the late Pietro Taricone and Cristina Plevani hid under a table to do fiky fuky: what motivates the audience of certain programs is pure and simple voyeurism, period. And if you really want to criticize the choices of those who remodeled the schedules, let’s say that a public service should broadcast cultural programs especially during school closures, even at the risk of making a loss.

Rai has other problems – Tele Meloni

Because let’s be clear, advertising revenues are what drives everything. And probably the move of Alberto Angela’s program should also be read in the light of a company that is desperately trying to get as much as possible from the few decent products it has left, avoiding placing them on “crowded” days when the prices of 15-second mini spots can drop (they normally make 30,000 to 50,000 euros, depending on the day and time slots). The current Rai management should be accused every day of having done nothing to keep Fabio Fazio, making sure he left taking with him two million viewers and about a million euros per episode of ads. Showing him and other people unwelcome to Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini out has damaged the company both in terms of the quality of the offer and from an economic point of view.

“Sangiuliano doesn’t want inappropriate questions”: there’s a storm over the director of RaiNews 24, Paolo Petrecca

The current Rai management should be accused every day of having transformed the news and in-depth programs into crumbling government megaphones, lowering pluralism and above all the quality of information, causing a flight of viewers never recorded, not even in the dark times of the so-called “Bulgarian edict” of Silvio Berlusconi. The current Rai management should be accused every day of the censorship of Antonio Scurati, the “punishment” of Serena Bortone, the boos for Sangiuliano transformed into applause, the speeches of the prime minister broadcast in full and much, much more. The fact that there are many more Italians who watch Temptation Island than those who choose a popular science program is a problem a little more serious than a shift in a schedule, a problem that starts from school and reaches the list of ministers of the current government.