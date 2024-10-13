What is an electrical transformer, how it works and what it is used for: the types

The transformer it’s one electric machine which is useful for increase or diminish there voltage and the current That “they pass” through it. This machine is fundamental in the electricity supply chain and is an integral part of the infrastructure that composes it. Thanks to the use of this device it is possible to transport electricity in alternating current for long distances, limiting energy losses. The transformer is also widely used in electronic and control circuits, with multiple purposes.

How a transformer works

Essentially, a transformer is a very simple device and consists of two or more windings concatenated to one common magnetic circuit that passes through them. If one of these windings, the primaryis connected to a source of alternating voltagea is produced alternating magnetic fluxwhose breadth it depends on voltage primary and from number of turns. The common flux circulating in the magnetic core links with the other winding, the secondaryAnd induces in this a voltage, the value of which depends on the secondary number of turns. By appropriately proportioning the number of turns primary and secondary you can get virtually any voltage ratio, either transformation ratioif you wish.

Historical notes on the transformer

The history of transformers dates back to the 19th century. Here are some highlights:

Michael Faraday : In 1831, British physicist Michael Faraday discovered the principle of electromagnetic induction, which underlies the operation of transformers. Faraday demonstrated that an electric current could be induced in a closed circuit by varying the magnetic field across it. This discovery was fundamental to the development of transformers and electric motors.

First Transformers : The first practical transformers were developed in the 1880s. One of the first models was the iron core transformer developed by Lucien Gaulard and John Dixon Gibbs. These transformers were used for public demonstrations and to power electric arc lamps.

Nikola Tesla And George Westinghouse : Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla and entrepreneur George Westinghouse contributed significantly to the development of transformers and alternating current (AC) electrical power distribution systems. Tesla patented the alternating current transformer and developed the polyphase system, which allowed electricity to be transported over long distances efficiently. Westinghouse purchased Tesla's patents and used them to build the first alternating current electrical distribution system in the United States.

Modern Transformers: Over time, transformers have become increasingly efficient and reliable. The introduction of new materials, such as silicon steel for the cores and superconductors for the windings, have made it possible to reduce energy losses and increase the efficiency of transformers. Furthermore, modern transformers are often equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems that allow them to optimize their operation and detect any problems in real time.

Transformer applications

Transformers find applications in many different fields, just to name a few:

Electricity transmission and distribution networks : As mentioned, transformers are essential for transporting electrical energy from power plants to homes, industries and commercial buildings. Transformers in power plants raise the voltage for long-distance transportation, while distribution transformers reduce it for industrial and domestic use.

Electronics : Many electronic devices, such as phone chargers and computer power supplies, use small transformers to convert mains voltage to lower levels that electronic boards can handle. Today, higher performing, smaller and lighter technologies are used compared to traditional power supplies; they are called power supplies switching and are based on the use of static semiconductor power converters (transistors) controlled by electronic circuits;

Industry : Transformers are used in many industrial applications, such as welding, where precise control of voltage and current is required.

: Transformers are used in many industrial applications, such as welding, where precise control of voltage and current is required. Premises for medical use: Transformers are used in medical environments to galvanically isolate the circuits that power the devices in contact with the patient, such as in operating rooms, allowing safe interventions, guaranteeing the continuous operation of the equipment even in the event of a fault.