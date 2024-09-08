What is “cazzimma”? The meaning of the Neapolitan expression that is untranslatable into Italian

There Neapolitan language is full of colorful expressions that are untranslatable into Italian, capable of condensing entire worlds of meaning into a few syllables. Among these is “damn“, probably derived from a derivation of the vulgar term which is used to indicate themale sexual organ. This word, intrinsically linked to the Neapolitan culture and way of thinking, contains a complex concept whose meaning mixes cunning, cunningand a good dose of ruthlessness.

Origins and diffusion of the term “damn“

The “damn” was born in the heart of the Neapolitan dialect, an idiom that for centuries has been a melting pot of linguistic and cultural influences. The etymology of the word is uncertain; according to the Historical Dictionary of Italian Slangs Of Ernesto Ferrerois used to indicate a set of negative attitudes: “authority, wickedness, avarice, fussiness, meanness”. Although the definition is rather generic, the dictionary provides a rare lexicographical testimony of the word “cazzimma” which, instead, is not present in the major Neapolitan dialect dictionaries, probably because it is considered vulgar.

The expression became common usage between the 50s and 80s, especially thanks to the singer Pine Daniel which gives us one of the first attestations of the term in his song I like the blues:

“I’m a bit of a bull and I do whatever I want,”

and to those who ask him for an explanation he replies:

“Designates the accentuated cunningthe constant practice of drawing water for one’s own mill, at any time and in any situation, perhaps even exploiting one’s closest friends, one’s relatives (…). It is the attitude of seeking and finding, instinctively, always and in any case, one’s own advantage, from big deals or business to petty skirmishes over who should pay for lunch or coffee”;

The word on the other hand already existed previously, albeit with a different meaning. Its origin It could be a combination given by the common name of themale sexual organused in the dialect as an emphatic expression, and the Neapolitan suffix –imma which amplifies its meaning. Today, the term has evolved, taking on connotations that range from simple cunning to more calculated malice.

The everyday use of the word “damn“

In everyday life the “damn” it is, for example, the subtle strategy of the seller who manages to get a higher price or the way in which a person manages to get out of a difficult situation with a witty joke. But it can also manifest itself in negative attitudesas when you try to manipulate someone else to your advantage and without any scruples.

In many representations of Neapolitan popular culture, the damn it is almost a trademark of the characters who, immersed in a difficult social context, use their cunning to navigate the pitfalls of everyday life.

Although the concept may seem negative, in some situations the damn It is perceived as a sign of intelligence And readinessa way to emerge in a complex and often hostile context, especially if set in Neapolitan culture, where the art of making do is seen as an indispensable quality for facing daily difficulties.

It is not only the ability to overcome difficulties, but also to transform them to one’s advantage, a concept that encompasses a practical intelligence, one that allows one to find solutions in situations where other people would only see obstacles. It is this duality that makes the damn a concept so fascinating and deeply rooted in Neapolitan culture.