What is Clostebol, the anabolic steroid of the Sinner case

Jannik Sinnerwho recently became the number one in the world of tennis, had tested positive for clostebol twice in a row during doping tests in March. Clostebol is a anabolic steroid present in a common over-the-counter drug for the treatment of cracks and small wounds of the skin, which you may also find in your medicine cabinet. Since it is a steroidis subject to anti-doping controls and laws, but It has been confirmed that Sinner’s hiring was unintentional, involuntary. It seems that the drug had been used by a collaborator of the tennis player on himself for a small wound, and then gave normal massages to Sinner, thus causing the tennis player to unknowingly absorb the drug as well. In fact, the active ingredient can be easily absorbed through the skin, and for this reason Sinner was believed by the anti-doping commission.

What is clostebol?

Clostebol and its metabolite clostebol acetate They are synthetic derivatives of testosterone. It is also called 4-chlorotestosterone, due to the presence of a chlorine atom (as can be understood from the name: Clo-stebol) in position 4 of the testosterone molecule.

2D structure of Clostebol Pubchem CID: 68947

URL: https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/



As with other anabolics, this small change, although it may seem insignificant, serves to maximize anabolic effects (in particular, increased protein synthesis and consequently muscle mass) and minimize androgenic effects (such as hair growth and typically male characteristics). Furthermore, it makes clostebol less susceptible to attack by enzymes that normally metabolize testosterone, transforming it into dihydrotestosterone and then estrogen, thus reducing the effects linked to these two hormones.

How it works, what it is used for and in which medicines it is present

Like other steroidal anabolics, clostebol binds to the androgen receptor and activates a cascade of processes and chemical reactions that lead to synthesis of new proteinsimportant both for the growth of muscle mass and for the process of re-epithelializationi.e. the synthesis of new epithelial cells in the case of wounds.

It is approved for topical (therefore targeted) ophthalmic and dermatological use, even if in Italy only one drug is available for topical use cutaneousavailable in both cream and spray form, in combination with neomycin, an antibiotic.

In Italy clostebol is found in Trofodermin®, a common over-the-counter drug, which therefore does not require a medical prescriptionindicated for injuriescracks, small burns and wounds, thanks to its ability to stimulate the growth of new tissue and therefore speed up healing. The presence of neomycin also allows for an antibiotic action in the event that the wounds become infected.

It has no serious side effects, but it is considered doping.

If used as directed, compared to other anabolics, it has no particular side effects, but since it can be absorbed through the skin and reach the blood circulation and is an anabolic steroid in sports it is considered doping. On the packaging of the drug sold, as well as for other drugs whose use in sports is illegal, in Italy there is the classic stamp of identification and in the special warnings of the package leaflet the wording is reported “For those who practice sports: the use of the drug without therapeutic need constitutes doping and can still lead to a positive result in anti-doping tests”.

Once it reaches the blood, in fact, clostebol, which is in all respects an anabolic steroid, could also have systemic effectsand therefore be used unlawfully to increase your muscle mass and alter your physical performance.

Skin transmission can also occur between different people

There cutaneous route is one of the slowest drug absorption mechanisms and allows the local action of drugs in a restricted and well-defined area, or alternatively systemically, for example with transdermal patches that slowly release their active ingredients. Some strategies, such as skin occlusion or massages which usually increase blood flow to the treated area, can speed up the absorption of the drug.

This seems to be what happened to Sinner and several athletes before him who unknowingly tested positive for clostebol. An Italian study also reported by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that It is possible to find clostebol metabolites in the urine of a person who has not used itbut which has occasionally come into contact with the application area of ​​other subjects who have used the drug (for example, touching hands of someone who has just spread the cream on themselves), thus testing positive.

To avoid further positives due to occasional exposure, researchers say, it would be necessary to find alternative testsfor example blood, to confirm positive urine results.