What is European nuclear umbrella: protection shield or risk? Macron’s proposal divides Europe

Credit: Christophe Licoppe / European Union, 2025 / EC – Audiovisual Service, via Wikimedia Commons



The French president Emmanuel Macron In the last few days he has proposed to extend the French nuclear umbrella or nuclear shield to the European alliesit is an idea that is making it all discussEurope Because it concretizes fears about the change of the world geopolitical structure. Historically, the most relevant nuclear umbrella was the one offered by United States to its allies through the BORN. However, the idea of ​​extending French nuclear umbrella to European allies emerges as a possible alternative strategic guarantee to the American one. This proposal was born from the increasingly concrete appreciation of a possible disengagement of the United States in the defense of the European continent.

What is nuclear shield

The nuclear shield of which we are talking about it is nothing more than the possession of nuclear newspapersby France. It is called “shield” because it works as a deterrent for any attacks on nuclear powers, given the principle of Mutual destruction insured (Mad): The idea is that, if a country has nuclear weapons and warns the potential enemies that could use them in the event of an attack, the latter will think twice before starting a conflict. France, which it seems currently possesses 290 ogive, he really offered to expand this “shield” to others European countries To guarantee them greater safety In this moment of great international tensions. In fact, Europe is experiencing a period of strong instability, the war in Ukraine has disguised the geopolitical balances And the possibility that the United States will not yet be guaranteed for the safety of the Old Continent will be increasingly concrete. The background that frames Macron’s statements, who spoke of “New era of war”is not among the most comforting and would seem to request a strengthening of European defenseregardless of the US and NATO. However, one of the most delicate issues concerns the control of these nuclear weapons. Macron clarified that the decision to use them It would always remain in the hands of the French president. However, this position raises questions among other countries: would they agree to be protected without being able to have a say on the most critical decisions?

Reactions in Europe and in the world

All Europe discusses the hypothesis of rearmo And nuclear power is a hot theme, some countries seem to warm up French protection, others instead temporarily: while Ursula von der leyenpresident of the European Commission, spoke of a “clear and present danger” for the continent and proposed a European rearmament plan, the German Friedrich Merzleader of the CDU, he even asked for a comparison with France and the United Kingdom to understand if Berlin can return to a possible European nuclear protection system. The Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniunderlined the importance of the link with NATO, but recognized that Europe must invest more in its own safety. To this international dialogue whose interlocutors still struggle to take defined positions in an attempt to maintain a balance that seems increasingly precarious, the Kremlin he reacted hard by accusing France of wanting prolong the war and defining Macron’s nuclear rhetoric as one Direct threat.

Nuclear umbrella: risks and advantages of extension

Certainly the principle of Mad would somehow make Europe safer, giving the adherent countries an additional guarantee of protection, but at the same time it would start avoltage escalation with Russia Which could see in this focus on nuclear a concrete threat. In the face of Macron’s proposal, international public opinion wonders: would this move weaken the alliance with the United States or would it strengthen European defense in a complementary way? Will other European countries agree to depend on the decision of the French leader only? In short, the idea of ​​a European nuclear shield is ambitious and controversial. On the one hand, it could offer greater safety In times of uncertainty, on the other it could create Divisions between the European allies and increase tensions with Russia. The discussion is open and the future of European defense could change deeply in the coming years. Time will say if this proposal will be the beginning of a more Europe independent militarily or a step towards new global tensions.