What is Freemasonry: origins, structure and myths of an initiatory association

Freemasonry is a“Reserved” initiatory associationnot to be defined as “secret”, existing from the ‘700 and inspired, in the symbolism, to Ancient corporations of the bricklayers. Is divided into loggia (sections present in the area), gathered in grand lodge (like federations) competent in the territory of a country. Any citizen can be part of Freemasonry in theory, but in general you have to be presented by Mouses already registered. Freemasonry officially has humanitarian purposes. Although some loggias, such as the Italian Propaganda 2have organized conspiracy against democratic systems, Freemasonry is not a subversive association and does not design conspiracy. Therefore he has nothing to do with the “Illuminati” or the “new world order”.

What is Freemasonry and what does it do

Freemasonry is ainitiatory associationto which you enter through by co -optation, or by invitation and exclusive approval of those who are already part of it. The level of secrecy It varies according to the countries: in some cases, as in the United Kingdom and in the United States, the Masons declare their belonging to the loggias without problems; In other countries, like ours, they tend to keep it hidden for fear of being stigmatized. Everywhere, however, a part of the loggias activities is kept confidential. Officially Freemasonry pursues humanitarian purposes And he declares to commit himself to improve the conditions of mankind. Objectives so generic, of course, leave many possibilities open and concrete purposes change from country to country. The Masons operate divided into the lodge, that is, a sort of territorial “sections”. In each country there is a “Grand Loggia” that acts as a national federation. In Italy, the main Grand Loggia is the Large eastbut, due to a split that took place at the beginning of the 1900s, a part of the lodges belongs to the Grand Loggia degli Alam.

Seat of an association of Freemasonry, a lodge in the Netherlands. Credit: Wichet Van der Melen, via Wikimedia Commons



A affiliates of Freemasonry is always attributed a degree, mainly one of these three:

Muratore apprentice

Art companion

Grand Masterit is the head of the loggia, takes on the title of "Venerable" and has the task of guiding the work and maintaining the internal order.

Masonry can theoretically register All free and healthy men of mind. THE’admission of women It varies from case to case: there are exclusively male loggias, exclusively female lodges and mixed lodges.

The symbols and language of Freemasonry

Freemasonry is inspired by the ancient “corporations of the bricklayers”, that is, the associations of profession who kept the secrets of art and represented the interests of the category. From this derive the name of the Association, also called Free masonry, And many of its symbols and rituals, although today, Freemasonry has nothing to do with the bricklayers. The Freemasons, therefore, venerate the Great architect of the universe (Gadu) and their documents have the agdgadu header (“A glory of the great architect of the universe”). The main symbols are the team and the compasstools used by bricklayers. Masonic are required to respect confidentiality and among them they recognize themselves using special signs, not known to the “profane”.

The main symbols of Freemasonry are the team and the compass.



Short history of Freemasonry

Freemasonry officially was born the June 24, 1717when a London The Grand Lodgea federation of already existing lodges. In reality, since the association evolved by the bio troops of the bricklayers, the origins They should be sought in previous centuries: it happened that some corporations also took care of issues not connected to the profession of bricklayer, maintaining the confidentiality that they were used to using to protect the secrets of their art. From the eighteenth century, Freemasonry became an association disconnected, in fact, by the profession of bricklayer. From England, the Free masonry He soon spread in other countries: the first Italian loggia was founded in 1723 in Calabria. Freemasonry played a particularly important role during the Risorgimento, because there were numerous political-military leaders inside, including Giuseppe Garibaldi. During the fascist twenty years the loggias were forced to dissolve, they were then reconstituted after the Second World War, this because the authoritarian and totalitarian regimes did not accept forms of associations, public or “confidential” they were. The number of Masons currently active is not known with certainty. Among the many existing, the most reliable estimates believe that in Italy there are about 40 000 and that in the world reach the figure of 6 million.

Dark conspiracies and plots of Freemasonry: how true there is

Due to the secret character of Freemasonry, many people think that we organize conspiracies and conspiracies. Indeed, in some cases the loggias have promoted operations and secret plans, but the goal of Freemasonry as a whole It is not subversive. In our country, many Freemasons have contributed significantly to the progress of the country and, as we have seen, to the same national unity. It is true, however, that the Masons often operated as a pressure group and helped each other to protect their interests. Also, a few decades ago one “deviated” loggiathe Propaganda 2, often called simply P2he really developed a subversive project. The Loggia, born in the 19th century, took on subversive purposes in the seventies of the 1900s, when it became a great teacher of it Licio Gellia left character. Under his guide the P2 developed a plan for a coup and, probably, was involved in many dark plots, including attacks and massacres. In 1981 the lists of its members were discovered, among which many prominent personalities of the economic and political world were figure, when the scandal came out, Gelli was immediately expelled from Freemasonry. P2 though did not represent the totality of Freemasonrywith respect to which he acted, in fact, like a sort of separate body; The Large east In fact, it does not accept that it is identified, as sometimes happens, the entire company with propaganda 2.