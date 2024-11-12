intervista progetto happiness geopop

Ecology

What is happiness? We asked the founder of Progetto Happiness, Giuseppe Bertuccio d’Angelo

What would you answer if they asked you “What is happiness for you?”. It’s the question around which it was born Happiness Projectofficially created in 2019 by the reporter Giuseppe Bertuccio d’Angelo (originally from Messina and born in 1989). Giuseppe, in fact, travels around the world and meets the most particular and extraordinary people and populations on planet Earth to understand how the concept of happiness varies within different cultures and, ultimately, of each of us (even over time). He came to visit us in the Geopop e editorial office we interviewed him with the aim of letting us tell some of his adventures, starting from the one that launched him: going to North Korea as a tourist and then publish some reports to show how life is in the country led by dictator Kim Jong-un.

During the chat, which you can view in full in video above, we also talked about other trips taken by Giuseppe and how the Happiness Project is today a much more structured reality than one might think, a real squad made up of video makers and collaborators of various kinds with the aim of communicating happiness (where possible) to as many people as possible.

Giuseppe also brought some into the editorial office objects found during his reports, including a volume of War and Peace found in the rubble of a house abandoned due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. We viewed them and talked about them: these are specific testimonies and curiosities that concern unique events and cultures on Earth.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

