What is Harry Potter’s Bezoario, where it is and what it was for

Mucca Bezoario preserved at the Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle in Perpignan; Credits Tylwyth Eldar; Via Wikimedia Commons



The bezoar is a solid aggregate Which is formed in the gastrointestinal tract of some animals (and, more rarely, human beings), often composed of vegetable fibers, hair or other indigestible material. Considered at some cultures a talisman and an antidote, the bezoar, with which Professor Piton put to the test Harry Potter In one of the famous saga films, it really exists: It is a fascinating object, halfway between folklore and medicine, which over the centuries has fueled beliefs, healing hopes … and a pinch of mystery.

What the Bezoari are: the scientific explanation, where they are found and the value

A bezoaror Bezoariois an agglomeration of material partially digested which can be formed in the stomach, and sometimes even in the intestine, of mammals ruminants Like goats, sheep, cattle and, more rarely, of human beings. In the case of man, these agglomerations can originate from an excessive ingestion of hair And hair (Tricobezoari) or of fiber vegetables indigestible (phytobezoari), and manifest themselves in individuals with behavior disorders or with alteration of normal gastrointestinal functions.

The formations can remain entirely asymptomaticbut in the most serious cases also cause serious problems, such as intestinal occlusions, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting: in these cases, the treatment involves removing through specific drug therapies to encourage the dissolution of the foreign body, or surgery.

THE Tricobezoari present in the stomach of some animals are attributable, however, to the habit of lick the mantlethe ingestion continues and the consequent accumulation of hair in the stomach lead, in fact, to the formation of a Bezoario. In the ruminants Like goats, sheep and cattle, the most common bezoari are the phytobezoaor concretions formed by indigesible or partially digested vegetable fibers. These animals, in fact, mainly feed on cellulose -rich fodder, and sometimes some particularly fibrous parts, such as peels, seeds or hard vegetable fibers, can join the stomach, in particular in the lattice or in the rummine, giving rise to these solid masses. In the past, some of these Bezoari found in ruminants were particularly appreciated and even considered precious: rare, smooth and unusual appearance, they were collected or used as alleged antidotes against poisons.

Bezoario of the 16th century, preserved in Vienna in the treasure of the Teutonic order. Credit: Wolfgang Sauber, via Wikimedia Commons



What are the Bezoar for: between medicine and superstition

The Latin term bezoar derives from the Persian pādzahrwhich means “poison protection”, in other words, “antidote”. The first attestations come from the ancient Persia and from theIndiawhere the bezoar extracted from the stomach of ruminants were considered powerful talismans able to neutralize any toxin. Through the commercial routes of the Eurasian continent, these beliefs also spread to the West and these organic agglomerations became very popular among the nobles and the rich merchants of the Middle East and Europe. They were set in cups, jewels and amulets of all kinds: it was believed that by immersing them in a drink this yes purified from poisonsor that by ingesting their dust you could healing from intoxications. During the Middle Ages, the Bezoar became so sought after they were sold at very high prices. However, with the passing of the centuries and the progress of scientific disciplines, the bezoar as a healing tool and to avoid any ailments, fell into disuse.

Illustration that depicts the administration of a Bezoario as an antidote. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



In the most recent years, some experiments seem to have demonstrated some ability by the substances that make up a bezoar to chemically neutralize the toxicity of thearsenicone of the most famous poisons in history, often used in the form of odorless dust and tasteless to be mixed in the food and drinks of the unfortunate victims.

Modern studies, conducted by Gustaf ARRHENIUS And Andrew Benson at the Scripps Institution of Oceanographyhave shown that the Bezoari, immersed in solutions containing arsenic, would actually be able to neutralize it: the two main toxic compounds of the Arsenic, arsenate And arsenitewould be neutralized according to two different mechanisms, the first is eliminated by exchange with the mineral phosphate brilliant Present in the Bezoar, while the second is linked to the sulfur compounds of the hairs and hair proteins contained in the formation. However, it should be noted that these results were obtained in a laboratory with controlled conditions, very different from those that we could have found in a medieval banquet. Despite this, there are still no scientific evidence of the curative properties of the Bezoar so praised during the Middle Ages.