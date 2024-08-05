What is it and how to defend yourself from skimming, the scam in which they clone your credit card

There skimming scam is an increasingly widespread problem that can affect anyone who uses credit cards as a payment system in physical stores. This sophisticated technique, in fact, allows scammers – with a special tool called skimmer – to copy debit or credit card data and then use them fraudulently for POS payments or cash withdrawals. Imagine making a “normal” payment at the supermarket or restaurant and discovering some time later that there are various unjustified shortages of money in your account: this is the nightmare scenario that those who fall victim to this scam have to face. For defend yourself from skimming It is necessary to use maximum caution when paying via POS terminal and, if possible, prefer contactless payments.
What is skimming and what is this scam?
Skimming (from English to skimmeaning “swiping” or “touching”) is a fraudulent technique that consists of copying the information contained in the magnetic strip of credit cards. This is done through the use of illegal devices, called skimmerwhich are installed on ATMs, POS terminals and even petrol pumps.
Skimmers are very small and difficult to detect devices that are placed on or around the card slot. When a user, unaware of the danger they are running, inserts the card, the skimmer device reads it and stores the data on the magnetic stripe. In some cases, scammers also use hidden micro cameras or fake keypads to capture the PIN code of their victims. Once the criminals have collected this information, they can clone the card and use it to withdraw money or make unauthorized purchases.
How to protect yourself from skimming scams
Luckily defending yourself from the skimming scam It is not impossible at all, as long as you pay maximum attention when you are about to pay with a credit card or debit card. Below we provide you with some advice that may be useful to you.
- Check your ATM or POS terminal: Before inserting your card into the slot, carefully examine the ATM or POS terminal. If you notice anything strange or out of place, such as parts that appear to have been added or tampered with, do not use that device and immediately report the situation to the bank or the staff of the store where you are.
- Cover the keypad while entering your PIN: Although it may sound like a “grandmother’s remedy”, this is actually a very effective method to prevent any malicious person from intercepting the PIN. The simple gesture of covering the hand you use to type the PIN with your other hand, in fact, will prevent any hidden microcameras from stealing the secret code of your payment card.
- Prefer cards with chip and contactless technology: Chip cards with the EMV standard are more secure than those with only a magnetic stripe, as the chip data is more difficult to copy. In addition, by using contactless technology, you reduce the risk of skimming because you do not have to insert physically the card in the terminal. The same applies if you decide to pay with a smartphone or a smartwatch equipped with NFC technology.
- Monitor your bank statement regularly: Checking your account movements frequently and activating security alerts is certainly a great way to quickly identify any suspicious transactions, which you can report to your bank to block the card and start the refund procedures.