What is it and how to defend yourself from skimming, the scam in which they clone your credit card

There skimming scam is an increasingly widespread problem that can affect anyone who uses credit cards as a payment system in physical stores. This sophisticated technique, in fact, allows scammers – with a special tool called skimmer – to copy debit or credit card data and then use them fraudulently for POS payments or cash withdrawals. Imagine making a “normal” payment at the supermarket or restaurant and discovering some time later that there are various unjustified shortages of money in your account: this is the nightmare scenario that those who fall victim to this scam have to face. For defend yourself from skimming It is necessary to use maximum caution when paying via POS terminal and, if possible, prefer contactless payments.

What is skimming and what is this scam?

Skimming (from English to skimmeaning “swiping” or “touching”) is a fraudulent technique that consists of copying the information contained in the magnetic strip of credit cards. This is done through the use of illegal devices, called skimmerwhich are installed on ATMs, POS terminals and even petrol pumps.

Skimmers are very small and difficult to detect devices that are placed on or around the card slot. When a user, unaware of the danger they are running, inserts the card, the skimmer device reads it and stores the data on the magnetic stripe. In some cases, scammers also use hidden micro cameras or fake keypads to capture the PIN code of their victims. Once the criminals have collected this information, they can clone the card and use it to withdraw money or make unauthorized purchases.

How to protect yourself from skimming scams

Luckily defending yourself from the skimming scam It is not impossible at all, as long as you pay maximum attention when you are about to pay with a credit card or debit card. Below we provide you with some advice that may be useful to you.