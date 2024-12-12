What is pink cocaine, the mix of substances that copies 2C-B: what is inside and what effects it has

You’re watching The effects of drugs Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop



There is a lot of talk about pink cocaine and how quickly it is spreading among young people. It is a mix of substances that, in reality, has nothing to do with coca extract.

But what is pink cocaine from a chemical point of view? And what effects does it have on our body?

2C-B or “TUSIBI”? Two drugs with the same name but different

The so-called pink cocaine, also known as “tusì” or “tusibì”, actually has almost nothing to do with cocaine or even with 2-CB, with which it only shares the pronunciation of the name.

In fact, 2C-B in English is actually read as “tusibi”. In essence, these are two drugs whose names are phonetically identical, but are spelled in two different ways. In fact, 2C-B, unlike pink cocaine (or tusibi), is a substance belonging to the 2C phenylethylamine family, and has predominantly psychedelic and entactogenic effects.

But what would be the point of giving practically the same name to two different drugs?

Simple, a question of Marketing.

The birth of the misunderstanding: what is pink cocaine?

It all began in the 1970s when an American chemist, Alexander Shulgin, began studying and experimenting with a vast range of psychoactive compounds in his home laboratory. Among these he managed to synthesize a molecule called 2C-B in 1974: a phenylethylamine with hallucinogenic properties. Then in the 90s this substance became very popular in clubs as an alternative to ecstasy and, to some of its versions, a pink dye was added to make it more attractive and therefore sellable.

Over time, the 2CB has become more and more popular and consequently more and more expensive.

And this is how various similar substances were born, always pink in color and above all, with a phonetically very similar, if not identical, name! In fact, these mixes of substances took the name of “tusibi” or “pink cocaine”, despite the fact that they contained neither 2C-B nor cocaine.

Alexander Shulgin



In practice, dealers have replicated the “piecemeal” version of 2C-B, with identical appearance and name, and vaguely similar effects.

Very well, but therefore, having clarified this particular case of homonymy, what happens to our body from a scientific point of view when we take pink cocaine or whatever you want to call it?



The effects of pink cocaine on our organism

Pink cocaine is a mix of various psychotropic substances and consequently, the effects it has on our body vary greatly based on its composition.

Some laboratory tests have identified different combinations of substances in pink cocaine samples, among which the main ones are almost always Ketamine And MDMA to which they are often added caffeine, benzodiazepines, methamphetamines… in short, a bit of everything! It mostly comes in powder or tablet form and for this reason it is mainly snorted or dissolved in drinks and then ingested. This way it reaches the bloodstream and from there it takes its journey around the entire body.

Since it is a cocktail of different substances, its effects, as you can imagine, depend above all on the composition.

If it contains Ketamine the effects in the consumer will be more of dissociation, nausea, anxiety and even some hallucinogenic effects, albeit very mild. And as we know from an episode already released some time ago (catch it!), the ketamine contained within it, in high doses, could also cause serious effects, such as respiratory failure.

If it is high in MDMA, however, the substance will mostly produce a feeling of euphoria, pleasure and disinhibition.

So you can already see how we have seen that the two substances mainly involved are practically almost opposite to each other! Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic while MDMA, as well as coffee, is one stimulating. But consider that in some cases traces of opioids such as opioids have also been found inside pink cocaine Fentanyltherefore substances central nervous system depressants.

In short, this mix truly contains everything, and for this reason it is difficult to define the effects with certainty. What is certain is that all this confusion of substances makes pink cocaine very dangerous.

Yes because the consumer doesn’t actually know what he is taking or even in what quantity! So it is easier to overdo it with one of the many substances present in the mix without knowing it, risking an overdose. And as we now know very well, the consequences of an overdose can be truly risky, in some cases even lethal. Furthermore, this mix is ​​also very dangerous because the various substances contained within it can conflict with each other.

Oh yes, take MDMA and ketamine for example: one is one stimulating while the other is a sedativetherefore, as we said before they are two almost “opposite” substances and this can overload our body and our nervous system causing neurochemical imbalances.

What effects does 2C-B have on our body?

2C-B, which we therefore understood to be a different substance from pink cocaine, is a derivative of phenylethylamine. Its effects depend on the doses but basically it is a substance that causes euphoria and an increase in visual, auditory, olfactory and tactile sensations.

A dose of up to 4mg makes the consumer passive and relaxed, with 8-10 mg the stimulating effects increase and also the probability of having hallucinations, at doses of 20-30 mg very evident hallucinations can occur. Exceeded 30 mg can cause hallucinations similar to those of LSD with the possibility of entering a bad trip, therefore having extremely frightening hallucinations and morbid delusions.

2C–B molecule



If snorted, its intake can cause severe pain in the nasal cavities. Other side effects include nausea, muscle tension, anxiety and claustrophobia. Oral intake can also lead to gastrointestinal disorders.