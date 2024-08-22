What is Potlatch, the Pacific-wide celebration of mutual giving?

Potlatch ritual



The potlatchwidespread among the native tribes of the Pacific Northwest coast (Kwakiutl, Tlingit, Salish and others) is a traditional ceremony where generosity is rewarded with social prestige. The name potlatch derives “gift” in the Chinook language. During these events, participants compete in donating goods, creating a cycle of reciprocity and status. Marcel Mauss called it “gift economy”, proving that there is a higher value than money: altruism. Let’s find out how, even we, during holidays like Christmas or birthdays, put into practice some “modern potlatch”.

What is potlatch and who discovered it?

The potlatch was discovered by the anthropologist Franz Boas in 1897, during his stay among the Kwakiutl people, in Pacific Northwest. Boas lived with the Kwakiutl for several months, immersing himself deeply in their culture and observing their daily customs, so much so that he discovered this unique ceremony that challenged Western economic conventions.

The potlatch is in fact a large party in which the participants compete in donate as many goods as possible. The more a person donates, the greater the prestige and respect he acquires in the community. These exchanges have nothing to do with barter or money. They are an example of how generosity And candies can be deeply interconnected and indeed, feed off each other. Generosity in fact elevates the donor, giving him respect within society.

It must be said that the potlatch it’s not just a partybut a social event of enormous importance, characterized by the collective consumption of food and a series of rites aimed at celebrating significant events such as weddings, births, deaths and other important occasions. During the potlatch, the hosts generously distribute material goods of all kinds such as clothing, food, art objects and even animals to the members of their community. The distribution of these gifts follows precise rules that reflect the social status and authority of the hosts. The more generous the guest, the greater the prestige he acquires.. This system not only strengthens social relationships, but establishes a social hierarchy within the community.

Why We Still Talk About Potlatch Today: The Gift Economy

Over the years, several anthropologists have attempted to discover this unique practice. Among them, Marcel Mauss interpreted this ceremony as an example of “gift economy”. According to Mauss, the potlatch is the symbol of how thealtruism may constitute the basis of an economic systemwhere value is measured not in money, but in respect and social prestige.

The gift economy is a concept that describes an economic system in which goods and services are exchanged not through the market and money, but through gifts. In this particular economy, value is not determined by a monetary price, but by the social relations that the gift generates. The gift, in this context, is not an isolated act, but is part of a continuous cycle of giving, receiving and returningwhich strengthens social bonds and hierarchies within the community. In fact, during potlatch ceremonies, the gifts distributed by the host are not simple acts of generosity, but social investments that consolidate the donor’s position within society. In this system, the gift creates reciprocal obligations: the recipient is morally obliged to return in the future, keeping alive the cycle of reciprocity and social relations.

It is also interesting to reflect on the term “economy” combined with “gift”. If we think about it, in our liberal society, we are used to putting a price on all goods. On the contrary, the gift economy breaks with the logic of the market and imposes itself as a practice of pure generosity. Surprisingly, despite our orientation towards materialism, this type of altruistic economy also finds space in our modern society. A model of “modern potlatch” It also exists in our daily lives, but it is simply hidden in different forms.

Some examples of “modern potlatch”

In fact, although potlatch is a practice specific to North American indigenous cultures, similar elements can also be found in our modern traditions. For example, religious celebrations and festivals such as Christmas, birthdays, weddings and baptisms can be seen as “modern” versions of potlatch.

On these occasions, the exchange of gifts goes beyond the simple act of giving: it serves to strengthen social bonds, to demonstrate affection, respect or status, and to participate in a cycle of reciprocity. For example, a wedding is not only the celebration of the union of two people, but also a moment in which the couple receives gifts from their community and, implicitly, assumes the obligation to give back in the future, by participating in the weddings or celebrations of others. Even in the workplace, events such as company dinners or gifts to colleagues can have a similar function. These moments are opportunities to strengthen relationships and build a network of exchanges and mutual obligations that are not based exclusively on an economic contract, but on a social recognition system. In short, as Marcel Mauss would say, they are modern “gift economies”.

It could therefore be concluded that, even if we do not call them potlatchmany of our modern celebrations reflect the same spirit of the gift economy, in which goods are exchanged not so much for their intrinsic value, but for the social relationship they generate. In a certain sense, therefore, the fact that these exchanges of gifts exist demonstrates that, even in our society, there exist economic forms having as their currency pure generosity.