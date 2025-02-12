What is really at stake with the elections in Germany





In two weeks the Germans will renew the Parliament, a few months in advance of the natural expiry of the September legislature. The “traffic light” government led by Olaf Scholz did not hold up, the coalition broke out at the beginning of autumn, forcing the parties to anticipate their plans. The elections are dominated by the immigration – security issue on which a reasonable debate seems impossible, less than ever in the election campaign.

On the one hand there are government numbers: less entrances and more expulsions, a fact. Of course, the problem remains of those who should be returned to other European states, which in the vast majority of cases does not happen, but it is a complicated problem, that nobody can think of solving alone.

On the other, however, there are the news events that worry about a new level of violence. It is no longer the Islamic State or other terrorist organizations but the nightmare of all security force: individuals, often radicalized in no time or even foreign to political or religious motivations. Weapons, simple kitchen knives: difficult to identify and, at the same time, lethal. In the last case, in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg, one of the victims is a two -year -old boy: public opinion was literally overwhelmed by the news.

To be clear, it was an event similar to what happened in Italy in 2008 in Rome, which later became a subject for television fiction. In the background, the awareness that, however, the country needs arms, workers and workers because practically in all sectors there is a request for labor: hospitals, treatments of care, public transport, even the army. Politics put himself in sideways: the conservative candidate Friedrich Merz tried to pass like the man of doing and ordering, proposing measures in parliament that constituted a narrow on immigration. The support of part of the liberals came, who left the coalition of government, and of the more radical right, alternatives Für Deutschland (AFD).

The real challenge of the German elections

A mess: Merz has shown an embarrassing ingenuity in going at all costs to count in Parliament, when many in his own party had told him not to do it, just to avoid the embarrassing “gift” of the ultra -right. Moreover: he managed to pass a non -binding motion, but he lost on the substance, when it was a real law, to change the rules. SPD and Verdi accused him of flirting with extremists and events have been organized everywhere to ask to keep the barrier against the extremists standing. He sworn that he did not want to have anything to do with those of AFD and, for now, he convinced his party, who has lined up compact behind his candidate. Even Angela Merkel, her ancient opponent, perhaps with tight teeth, said yes, she would also choose Merz.

The feeling is that Merz’s move split the country but, at least for now, has not particularly affected voting intentions. The voters of the CDU and the CSU do not understand all this indignation: a right measure on the merits does not become wrong because the extremists vote for it, moreover with the sole purpose of making a fuss burst. The others who do not understand this “tranquility”: how do you not understand that we start by voting together a motion and then normalizes a party that inside has a strong neo -Nazi imprint?

The squares have filled – and in any case it is a good thing to see above all many young people to have the future of the country at heart – but it is not said that it will have effects on the vote. The problem remains if anything, political forces will find an agreement after the elections. The stable presence of AFD is now a fact: they are 20%, maybe they will take more. They received the support of Elon Musk who called them “the last hope” for Germany and who broke the true great taboo of the Federal Republic. The Germans, the reasoning of the billionaire, suffer too much of the sense of guilt for the past.

Honey for right -wing extremists who are considered discriminated against and guilty as Germans. It was for them, not even the monuments to the victims of the Holocaust would have the right to stay in the center of the capital, a few meters from Parliament. You want to explain that no, the fault has nothing to do with it, it is the historical responsibility that is assumed and that must orient German politics, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

But perhaps Musk’s goal (and Trump) is precisely this: facilitating chaos in European democracies and this purpose also the so -called German patriots are fine. Who, for now, do not seem to have problems flirting with Musk. To the other parties, to those who will enter the Bundestag, will touch a not very recently challenge: to make democracy work, guaranteeing a government and, possibly, also a democratic opposition, in order not to let the discontent go to strengthen Afd. And then face the challenges of the country, first of any other, the future of the German industry. And finally, dealing with the end of the two polar stars who have guided German politics at least in the last thirty years: the war to the east unleashed by Russia and the relationship with the United States of Donald Trump, intending to consider the Europe and in particular Germany not as an ally but openly as an opponent. It won’t be easy.