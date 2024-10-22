What is Scientology, the sect founded by Ron Hubbard in the United States and also present in Italy

Scientology is an organization that advocates a philosophy/religion based on the concept of pure spirit. The organization was born in the 1950s in the United States on the initiative of the writer L. Ron Hubbardauthor of the reference text Dianetics of 1950. The number of followers is not known and the estimates are very different from each other. The Church of Scientology preaches arigorous ethics and is against any medical and scientific approach to psychic issues, preferring to achieve the state of “clear” through paid courses and auditionsorganized by the “churches” that make up the movement. Also for this reason, the organization receives strong criticism all over the world. Famous people also join the organization, such as Tom Cruise And John Travoltaand is also present in Italy, with an office in Milan.

What is Scientology, the organization based on Ron Hubbard’s beliefs

Scientology is the organization that spreads the beliefs developed in the 1950s by the American writer L. Ron Hubbard. It is debated whether it should be considered a real religion (it is recognized as such in some countries) or a current of thought.

L. Ron Hubbard



The word Scientology is composed of the Latin verb Shoo, meaning to know, and from Greek logos, which means, among other things, “study, research”. Roughly it can be translated as “knowledge for the sake of knowing” or “study about knowledge”.

The movement is divided into “churches”, i.e community with competence over a territory. The number of followers is not known with certainty, estimates vary from a few tens of thousands to a few million. Some famous people join or have joined Scientology, such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta, which has contributed to increasing the popularity of the movement. The main symbol of the sect is the eight-pointed cross.

History of Scientology

The origins of Scientology date back to the 1950s. In 1950, writer L. Ron Hubbard published the book Dianetics: the modern science of mental healthdeveloping a “technology of the human mind”. According to Hubbard, the psyche is made up of three elements: analytical mindwhich is the “tool” that analyzes the information received through the senses; reactive mentalin which the engrams are deposited, i.e. perceptions received in moments of unconsciousness, which make problems appear insoluble; somatic mentalwhich translates the “instructions” received into bodily sensations.

After some disagreements with his collaborators regarding the reincarnationin 1954 Hubbard founded the first Church of Scientology, which combined the ideas expressed in the book with other beliefs. The organization took on an increasingly religious character, requiring followers to renounce other faiths, but as the years passed it found itself at the center of much controversy. In 1977, for example, the FBI discovered members infiltrating many government agencies. Scientology continued its activities even after Hubbard’s death in 1986. Leadership has since passed to David Miscavige, who is still the leader of the sect today.

David Miscavige



The ideas of Scientology: religion, ethics and anti-psychiatry

Let’s review the key points of Scientology beliefs.

Religion

At the heart of Scientology beliefs is the concept of thetan (pure spirit). According to Hubbard and his followers, thetans have always existed, but originally lived in a sort of indefinite present. They were later absorbed into the sensitive world, also called MEST world (from the initials of matter, energy, space and time). They are therefore “imprisoned” in bodies. Scientology aims to teach the spirit detachment from the physical world and the recovery of freedom, that is clear statein which one is free from the engrams created by the reactive mind.

The Scientology building in Los Angeles.



Ethics

Followers of Scientology must base their lives on the movement’s moral canons, centered on principle of survival. They must avoid all actions that, according to Hubbard and his companions, put their survival and that of the species at risk. Based on this motivation, Scientology is against excessive sexual intercourse, homosexuality, and the abuse of alcoholic beverages and drugs. It is expected that members of Scientology check each other. Many of those who criticize the sect consider ethical principles the tool through which leaders control followers.

Antipsychiatry

Another characteristic of Scientology is anti-psychiatry. The followers categorically reject any medical-scientific approach to problems of the psyche, preferring theories developed by Hubbardalthough they are completely without foundation. For this reason, the organization has often found itself in conflict with science, in particular with associations such asAmerican Medical Association (AMA) and the American Psychological Association (APA). According to Hubbard and followers, scientists oppose Scientology because it has discovered true knowledge, which will save the Earth and the entire universe.

The cross of Scientology



How much it costs to be a Scientologist: the courses

Being part of Scientology it’s not cheapIndeed, the sect has been called the most expensive religion in the world. In fact, followers follow courses and listening sessionsorganized for a fee by the “churches”. During the listening sessions, a tool invented by Hubbard to “measure emotions” is also used, thee-meter. It has been calculated that to reach the state of clear it takes around 130,000 dollars and for the highest level of “enlightenment” around 300,000 are needed. Also for this reason, Scientology is sometimes considered a dangerous organization, which It exploits people’s weaknesses to extract money from them.

Scandals and suspicions

Scientology has been involved in numerous unclear events and has suffered trials in many countries, on the basis of heterogeneous charges: financial crimes, corruption, fraud, but also involvement in murders. The best known case in which she was involved is the death of Lisa McPhersona 36-year-old with mental health problems, a member of the cult, who in 1995 was found dead in a hotel room in Florida. The Florida prosecutor indicted the Church of Scientology, but it was acquitted at trial.