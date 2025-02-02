What is Stargate Project, the 500 billion dollar project designed by Trump to create a super ai

The January 21, 2025the President of the United States Donald Trump announced the creation of “Stargate Project”a joint venture between Openai (the company that, among the many things, develops chatgpt, from the-e and Sora), Softbank, Oracle and the investment company Mgxwith the aim of invest up to 500 billion dollars In infrastructure for artificial intelligence in the United States By 2029. Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, will take on the role of president of the company. The project has the clear objective of consolidating American leadership in the AI ​​sector, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and generating significant economic benefits at a global level. Themes particularly dear to tycoon.

Details and objectives of the Stargate project

The name “Stargate”as many of you will have already intuited, draws inspiration from the 1994 reporting film of the same name, in which The Stargate were ported to other worlds. Given its scope, the initiative was compared to Manhattan projectthe research and development program that during the Second World War led to the realization of the first nuclear weapons.

The official announcement took place during a press conference at the White House, where Donald Trumpflanked by Sam Altman by Openii, Larry Ellison of Oracle e Masayoshi Son of SoftBank (and who will assume the role of president of the company), described Stargate as “The largest infrastructure project of artificial intelligence in history». It also indicated the intention of using emergency declarations to accelerate the development of the project, in particular as regards the necessary energy infrastructure. Ellison stressed that Stargate could revolutionize the production of mRNA vaccines against cancer, allowing the design of these vaccines in about 48 hours thanks to the AI.

The company was started with a initial investment of 100 billion dollarswith the aim of reach 500 billion by 2029. According to what is reported in an article by The Information, Softbank And Openai they have each busy 19 billion dollars to initially finance Stargate, each holding the 40% of the share of ownership in the joint venture. Oracle And Mgxon the other hand, would each contribute with 7 billion dollarswhile the remaining funds would be found by debt funding and resorting to limited partners.

Speaking of Oracle, the statements made regarding the project are interesting. Among the various things, the Austin company explained that Stargate not only has among its objectives “guarantee American leadership in artificial intelligence” And “Create hundreds of thousands of American jobs», But also”generate enormous economic benefits for the whole world». Of course, on this last aspect, many are nourishing some doubts, given the extremely American-centric vision of Trump.

As for the Subdivision of “roles” Altman said SoftBank will have the “financial liability»Of the company, while Openai will take care of the”operational liability».

How to develop Stargate today

Currently, Stargate is building 10 data centers in skillednein the state of Texaswith expansion plans in other American states. Trump has declared that he will use executive orders to facilitate the construction of the infrastructure necessary for the development of the project, which should generate something like 100,000 jobs in the United States in the short term.