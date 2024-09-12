What is Taylor Swift Endorsement for Kamala Harris? Meaning and Famous Examples

Photo Credits: Eva Rinaldi (Taylor Swift) and Gage Skidmore (Kamala Harris)



The English word “endorsement” literally means “support“, “approval” or “support” and it is used especially in politicswhen a public figure or a celebrity openly declares his support for a candidate. In short, it’s a kind of official “support”. But theendorsement It is not just a statement, but it has an important political meaning because it is a way to influence the public and try to orient the vote. The examples of endorsement are numerous: one of the most famous demonstrations of support was that of Oprah Winfreywho supported Barack Obama in 2008, or George Clooneywhich he suggested to Joe Biden not to run again in 2024. In these days of September 2014 there is a lot of talk about endorsement because one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Taylor Swifthas just declared his support for the vice president Kamala Harris as a candidate for presidential elections of November 5th in the United States of Americawhich see her opposed to the former president Donald Trump. And, as always happens, when it moves Taylor Swiftthe web is going crazy.

Specifically, the news exploded on social media a few hours after the direct electoral debate between Harris and Trump on TV. Taylor Swift he actually published a post on Instagram for his 283 million followersdeclaring that he would vote for Kamala Harris. The reason? Swift explained that, after seeing fake images created with artificial intelligence that portrayed her as a supporter of Donald Trumpfelt the need to clarify her position publicly. Taylor Swift also signed herself as childless cat lady that is to say “cat lady without children” an expression attributed to her by Trump’s vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, denigrating childless women.

“I will vote for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes that need a warrior to defend them.“. She didn’t stop there: she also invited her fans to register to vote, directly linking to a site for the voter registration in her post. And here you can see the Taylor Swift effect: after a few hours, the site recorded a peak of over 330,000 visitsthanks to the link shared by the singer.

According to a study by Harvardin fact, public statements by celebrities not only influence support for candidates, but can also increase thepolitical commitmentespecially among the young voters. For many young people who had never been interested in politics, seeing a figure like Swift committing can be the push right to register and vote. And it’s not the first time it happens: already in 2020, When Swift endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, there was a surge in voter registration immediately after her post.