What is the deepest shipwreck ever found? The Sammy B record: where is it located?

There USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413) holds the record for the shipwreck located at greater depth: with his 6865 meters below sea level, has rightfully entered the Guinness World Records since 2022, the year of its discovery. This military ship was sunk on October 25, 1944 during World War II at the hands of the Japanese Navy and, in that event, the 224 crew members only 135 they managed to save themselves after almost 3 days passed into the sea. Its wreck is located in the Philippine Seaoff the coast of Samar Island, as clearly visible on the map below:

The USS Samuel B. Roberts was a destroyer approximately 100 feet long. 93 meters classy John C. Butler from the United States NavyThe wreck was found on June 22, 2022so a good 78 years after its sinking, by the explorers Victor Bishop – founder of Caladan Oceanic Expeditions – and Jeremy Morizet. The duo was on board the DSV Limiting Factor, already holder of the record for being the first submarine to have explored the deepest points of each ocean.

Incidentally, the wreck that previously held the record for 6468.6 meters deep belonged to the USS Johnstonanother ship sunk in the same battle as DE-413 and found by the same Victor Bishop the previous year.

Obviously if we talk about famous wrecks we cannot fail to mention the Titanic: for comparison, this lies at a depth of Approximately 3800 metersso almost half that of the USS Samuel B. Roberts. By the way, if you want to know more about the Titanic and on the causes of its shipwreckhere’s a video ad hoc on the topic: