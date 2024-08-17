What is the difference between Carabinieri, Polizia di Stato and Locale? The functions of law enforcement

The police forces Italian They are divided first of all into state (who work throughout the country) and local (specific to a specific territory). The first, the state ones, are divided into 4 official bodies: two with military order, Carabinieri And Financial Policeand two under civil law, State Police And Penitentiary Police. The various bodies have been reorganized over time with various laws, including the 124 of 2015thanks to which the European single emergency number 112. Unlike the State Police, the Local police (in some cases called municipal) depends on the local territorial administrations.

In very short, some of the main differences between the Carabinieri, the State Police and the Local Police concern their ordering (military for the Carabinieri, civilian for the Police), the area of ​​competence (national for Carabinieri and State Police, local for Local Police), the entities to which they answer (Ministry of Defense for the Carabinieri, Ministry of the Interior for the State Police, local administrations for the Local Police) and, in general, the functions that cover and the tasks they perform. Let’s look into the matter further.

The Carabinieri Corps

The Carabinieri were born in 1814 as an armed force with police duties during the reign of Vittorio Emanuele I, they have the task of maintain public order and the safety and hierarchically depend on the Ministry of Defense. They are in all respects one of the Italian armed forces, together with the Air Force, the Italian Army and the Navy. They can carry out both police dutiesthus dealing with public safety, both military dutiesfor example by providing support for military missions in Italy and abroad. They also carry out tasks internationalbeing able to collaborate with international military organizations such as the BORN and participating in international investigative missions, and special taskssuch as escort services.

The historical emergency number used to contact the Carabinieri is the 112. Since it came into operation the single European number (112), however, the emergency numbers of the various police forces continue to function, but are merged into a single response centre which then distributes them to the various competent bodies.

Carabinieri parade during the celebration of the Italian Republic Day in Rome, 2 June 2006.



The State Police

The body of the State Police Italian was born during the Kingdom of Sardinia with the name of Public Security Guard Corpsmainly with administrative, judicial and public safety functions. After the Law 121 of 1 April 1981 has become a civil body and has taken on many of its current characteristics. The emergency number to contact her is 113.

Depending on the tasks it carries out, the State Police is divided into various specialized sectorssuch as the traffic police, railway police, scientific police, etc. As regards the administrative functions, The State Police ranges from tasks of a bureaucratic (such as issuing passports) to tasks of road safety, environmental safety, etc. As regards the judicial functions, the State Police leads investigative activities, surveillance activities and also performs executive functions legal documents: for example, it follows up on arrest warrants issued by judicial bodies. This activity is also typical of the local police (the competent judicial authority decides, case by case, who to delegate).

Members of the Public Security Agents Corps, Rome 1936. Source: Wikimedia Commons



The local police

While the State Police has jurisdiction over the entire national territory, the Local police carries out its duties in a very specific territory, which ranges from Province or Metropolitan Area to the Common (in this case we sometimes speak of the Municipal Police). The so-called traffic police are nothing other than the local police forces, whose body was reformed with law no. 65 of 1986, changing its name. The local police responds directly to local administrations and carries out administrative, road safety, civil protection and public safety functions. In detail, it mainly deals with manage city traffic, enforce the local ordinancesto counteract the disturbance of the public peace and ensure the safety at the local level. It also has the power to arrest in the event of a crime being committed in flagrante delicto, provided that it occurs within the territory under its jurisdiction.