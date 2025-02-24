What is the entrance fee to Manhattan, because it was introduced and why Trump wants to abolish it

There entrance fee For vehicles a Manhattanin force from January 5, 2025continues to arouse debate among the citizens of New York. The area covered by the ticket includes a large area ranging from the 60th road down, understanding the south of Central Park up to emblematic places such as theEmpire State Building And Wall Streetand the payment varies according to thehours and al vehicle type. During the top hours, cars and vans must pay 9 dollarswhile in the non -top hours the figure the rate drops to 2.25. The basic rate is applied from 5:00 to 21:00 in weekdays and from 9:00 to 21:00 in weekend. Small trucks and non -commute buses pay $ 14.40while the larger trucks and tourist buses must correspond to a rate of 21.60 dollars.

The measure was introduced in order to try to reduce the traffic jams to the streets of New Yorkcity that stands in second place in the world among the busiest behind only a Istanbul. Furthermore, the proceeds obtained from paying the tax would allow to invest billions of dollars in raising the now obsolete public transport system New Yorker. Although the measure imposed initially has aroused more than a few perplexities among the population, according to the latest polls, citizens seem to have become familiar with the measure introduced. But among these citizens there is one in particular that this tax did not go so much, or the current president Donald Trump.

Now, given in hand, there is evidence of the proper functioning of the ticket. In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), about 1.2 million less vehicles crossed the area, a drop in the 7.5% Compared to the same month of 2024. This has reduced travel times Up to 30% during the top hoursmaking the movements more agile and quick. On 34th Street, one of the busiest roads, the driving times have almost halved.

Despite this, in a letter sent a few days ago to the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochulthe United States Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has announced that the transport department will revoke the agreementeffectively putting an end to the toll system introduced at the beginning of this year. The decision generated immediate reaction from the Governor of New York, who started alegal action to try to keep the toll active. Just Hochul, two years ago, had proposed the introduction of a congestion fee to reduce traffic in Manhattan, the beating heart of the “Big Apple”. However, the initiative was postponed after the Protests of commuters and companies. The plan, recently taken, is a magazine version of the one suspended in June, when Hochul had declared that he would have “too many unwanted consequences for New Yorkers” as the tax had initially been quantified in $ 15.

Donald Trumpwhich has a home in the heart of the area subject to the toll, has always opposed the Consection Pricingdefining one Unjust tax for citizens who have already contributed to the financing and construction of the highways through the payment of taxes on petrol and other taxes. After his return to the White House, Trump reiterated his will to eliminate it.