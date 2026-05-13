What is the NFC ticket for the Lazio-Inter Italian Cup final: you will enter the stadium with your smartphone

Italian Cup. Credit: Lega Serie A.



There Italian Cup final on 13 May 2026 between Inter and Lazio it will also mark the debut, for a major Italian sporting event, of an access system entirely based on NFC technology. This means that the ticket cannot be shown in a printed version, nor in PDF. To enter the Olympic stadium in Rome you will have to use your smartphone directly, transformed into a titledigital input saved in the device wallet, such as Google Wallet or Apple Wallet. The novelty arises from the collaboration between Serie A League And Vivaticket and represents a further step in the digitalisation of sporting events.

The system uses communication NFCacronym for Near Field Communicationa short-range wireless technology that allows two devices very close to each other to exchange data quickly and automatically. It’s the same technology we use for contactless payments. Do you know? In the case of the Italian Cup final, the telephone will act as electronic credential: simply hold it close to the reader installed on the turnstile for the system to verify the validity of the ticket and authorize entry to each fan. The advantages of this system are many. Potentially, queues should be reduced, waiting times reduced and entry to the stadium should become safer.

How NFC tickets for the 2026 Italian Cup final work

For this edition of the Italian Cup final i tickets will be distributed exclusively in NFC format. This means that there will be no paper versions or valid PDF documents for access. After purchasing, you will then need to save the security directly in the wallet of the smartphone, like Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Without loading it into the wallet, the ticket cannot be used at the turnstiles.

From a technical point of view, the operation of the NFC ticket it is, conceptually, very simple. NFC technology allows an exchange of information over a very short distance, within a few centimeters. When we bring the phone close to the turnstile reader, the NFC chip integrated into the smartphone communicates with the terminal and transmits the digital ticket data. The system checks that the title is authentic, valid for that event and not already used. If the check is successful, a will light up green light and the turnstile will openthus allowing entry to the Olimpico.

Unlike QR codes, which require an optical scan via camera or sensor, NFC uses a short range radio communication. This reduces some practical problems typical of traditional digital cards, such as screens that are too bright, damaged displays or difficulty reading due to reflections. Additionally, the process tends to be faster because it doesn’t require precise framing of the code.

According to what was communicated by the organizers, this method represents a significant evolution for the management of access to major Italian sporting events. The CEO of the Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervodefined the introduction of NFC as a concrete step towards a new phase of innovation for Italian football, and declared:

For years we have embarked on a path of technological evolution to make stadiums increasingly accessible, through systems that simplify and facilitate entry into the facilities and above all with a view to greater sustainability of the sporting event. (…) Thanks to the collaboration with two absolutely prestigious companies such as Apple and Vivaticket, we are once again pioneers in the use of innovative tools that allow us to improve the experience and usability for all fans, leading us into the full digital era.

Recommendations before arriving at the Olympic stadium in Rome

Some useful recommendations before arriving at the stadium. As trivial as they may seem, they will allow you to avoid problems. Before arriving at the stadium it is necessary to check that the ticket is valid correctly visible in the wallet: if not, try adding it again on the latter. Secondly, make sure that the phone is charged to be shown upon entry. Finally, also bring a valid identity documentin case of any checks at the entrances.