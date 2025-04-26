What is the Preikestolen, the most photographed rock pulpit of Norway

The Norwegians call Predikestolenin Italian “Rock pulpit“, a granitic cliff that descends overlooking the northern side of Lysefjordin Norway. In this country, in addition to the suggestive landscapes that the most famous offer fjordswhere serpery seaside stretches are held through the walls of high coast, there are some regular and compact geological formations that seem to have been carved with a giant mannaia. The Preikestolen, known for its breathtaking beauty, is visited by thousands of tourists thanks to excursions which reach the top via uphill paths.

What is a fjord

Before seeing in detail the characteristics of ours Predikestolenit is good to rap quickly what a fjord is. A fjord (from the Norwegian Fjord, which means port or landing) is one deep coastal inlet in which the waters of the sea extend inwards, reaching penetrating the land, almost as if it were a river that flows to the reverse. The fjords have aglacial originthat is, they are deep valleys eroded by colossal movements glaciers occurred during ancient glaciation. Given their conformation and the fact that they also penetrate for several kilometers inside the coast, the fjords have been very important for centuries communication routeswhich also allow boats of important size to reach places very distant from the open sea.

Predikestolen: the rock pulpit

The Predikestolen It is a rather singular geological formation located along the current course Lysefjordin the County of Rogalandin Norway. His morphology is the result of strong erosive process occurred during the last glacial eats, while the subsequent collection of ice allowed the waters of the North Sea to go up the 42 kilometers of Lysefjord, penetrating the hinterland along the coast. The pre -talen elevates above the fjord with a vertical wall, overhanging in the upper section, for 604 meters. Needless to say, the panorama observable from smooth rectangular platform in which this rocky formation culminates is truly impressive and the sense of vertigo is further amplified by total absence of barriers or protections artificialwhich allows the pre -tolen for keeping its original appearance intact.

Given its spectacularity, this place is one of the most iconic among all the Norwegian fjords and for this reason it is visited by Tens of thousands of tourists Over the hottest months of the year, when the climate is milder, the itineraries are clear from ice and snow and the possibility of incurring fatal accidents is minimal. The top can be reached along a four -hour hiking itinerary (between round trip) which starts from the town of Predikestolhytta Vandrerhjem. The length is not particularly excessive (3.8 kilometers) but, as is understood, the main challenges are represented by the difference in height and the slope of the route, which climbs between impervious sections, swampy areas and crossings on the granite slabs on display.

For anyone suffering from dizziness or did not want to face the 350 meters in altitude of the paththe majestic wall can be admired in convenience from the bottom, while crossing the fjord aboard a ferry.