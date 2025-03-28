What is the Send service arrived on the app and how to activate the update

Send service active in the app. Credit: Pago Pa spa



Onapp I, The free Italian portal developed and managed by the Public Society Pagopa Spa, the service has arrived Send (Digital notification service) which represents a very useful innovation for the management of official communications from Public administrations Italian. Basically, Send is a system that allows you to receive, consult and manage Legal value notificationsas results of practices, reimbursements, fines or warning notices, all in digital format. Thanks to this system, it is possible to simplify and speed up the reception of legal documents, eliminating the need to resort to the “traditional” and now old paper regulations, often more expensive and slow. Through Spid (Public digital identity system) or Heaven (Electronic Identity Card) Access to the app and I activate the functionality in question, all in a few steps.

What is the Send service

The service Send It is like adigital and simplified alternative compared to traditional notification methods by registered paper. It allows you to receive legal communications, such as the results of practices, reimbursements or fines, directly on your personal area. Once the service has been activated, it is possible to consult notifications using, very simply, the app and by accessing the SPID or CIE credentials. The access made through these methods allows you to give the send notifications the same legal value of a registered letter and all this facilitates a lot the user in consulting communications.

An interesting feature of Send is the attention that is given to digital contact details. In fact, to ensure faster and more efficient communication, public administrations first send notifications to the digital contact details indicated by the citizen, such as the address PEC (Certified e -mail), the e-mail, the mobile number or, in fact, the I app. And this makes the management of notifications easier and more centralized.

In the event that you do not have a PEC address or do not access the notification through digital channels within the scheduled times (5 days from receipt) the public administration will send a paper registered letter. Once you consult the document on the Send platform, you will receive a notice of receipt with a link that will allow access to the details of the notification and to make any payments.

The possibility of receiving notifications digitally entails economic and ecological advantages. The use of digital channels allows, in fact, to save on the costs of sending paper registered mail, reduce reception times and, no less important, to contribute to environmental sustainability, since it eliminates the need to use paper supports. Not to mention, then, of the fact that the management of administrative communications becomes more streamlined, safe and fast, making the system of notifications much more agile than in the past.

How to activate Send in the app

As for theActivation of the Send service in the app Ihere are the steps you have to follow.

Make sure you have Download the latest version of the app on your smartphone. Access the app with your credentials Spid or Heaven And configure your profile following the steps that are shown to you on the screen (if it is the first time you use the app). Tap the icon Services (below right). Take tap on the item Send – digital notifications. Tap the button Activate the service located at the bottom (if you don’t see it, evidently Send is already active on your account). Scroll the screen and move (if necessary) on On the switches next to the items Contact you in the app, Send you push notifications And Receive confirmation of reading.