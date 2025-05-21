In these days WhatsApp He is sending a message to some users: «Add a further level of security. Did you know you could set a pin to make your WhatsApp account even safer? Activate the verification in two steps and double the protection of your account ». This is not a scam: it is sent byofficial account of the messaging app, as confirmed by the blue check next to the account name. It may happen that the message is sent when – erroneously or intentionally – another user inserts your number instead of his own to register. By precaution, the message then invites ad Increase your account safety.

For those who do not know, it is a little used but very effective function: the Safety pinalso known as Check in two steps. It is an optional system that you can activate to add an additional level of protection to your profile, as well as the usual phone number check. In essence, once enabled, any attempt to register your number on a new device will require not only the code received via SMS, but also a Six -digit pin chosen by you. This makes it much more difficult for anyone to try to access your account. Let’s see more in detail What is the WhatsApp security pin and how to set it on Android and iPhone.

What is the WhatsApp security pin and what it is for

The Safety pin once set, it is periodically requested while continuing to use WhatsApp on your phone: it is a useful reminder to avoid forgetting it. In addition, you can associate an e-mail address to your account: a recommended step, because it allows you to recover access in case of loss of the PIN. Without e-mail, if you forget the code, you will be forced to Wait seven days before you can reset it. This procedure is not accelerable and serves to prevent improper uses of the system.

The WhatsApp security pin should not be confused with other biometric authentication systems, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, which are used to unlock the app on the phone. The verification in two steps instead has the purpose of prevent unauthorized access from different devicesmaking any theft of the telephone number insufficient to take control of the account. This mechanism is very close to those adopted by numerous online services, such as those of banks or e -mail providers, which for years have used forms of multifactorial authentication to strengthen users’ safety.

How to set the check in two steps with the security pin on WhatsApp

For Activate the verification in two steps on WhatsAppaccess the Settings of the app, then select Account and subsequently Check in two steps. At this point, touch Active or Configure pin and choose a numerical code of six digits that you will be able to remember. After typing it a second time for confirmation, you will be asked if you want to enter an e-mail address. Even if this step is optional, we highly recommend it: the e-mail represents the method through which you can reset your pin in case you to forget it. If you decide to skip this step, keep in mind that in the absence of the e-mail address it will be necessary to wait seven days to be able to restore access.

Once the configuration is completed, the PIN will be requested from time to time, indicatively once a week, as a form of regular verification. It is important to know that this is not an intrusive measure: the aim is simply to keep it present in your memory.

At any time, if you change your mind and want deactivate the verification in two stepsyou can return to the Settings of WhatsApp, go to the section Account> Check in two steps And deactivate the function (or change the pin choosing a new code, if you wish).

The management of the email address is also very simple. If at the time of activation you had not added it, you can do it subsequently through the path Settings> Account> E-mail address> Add e-mail address. Alternatively, if you want to change it with a new one, follow the same path but select Change. It is essential that the e-mail provided is correct and active, because WhatsApp does not carry out an automatic check: if you are wrong to type or have no more access to the mailbox, you cannot receive the message with the instructions necessary to recover the PIN.