What is the World Health Organization and what the WHO deals with

In these days there is a lot of talk about World Health Organization (WHO) and its usefulness, after the official announcement of the American president Donald Trump that he wants to start the procedure to get out of this international body. The WHO, or rather its English translation World Health Organization (Whoho), is integrated into the network of international agencies belonging toUnited Nations (UN), was founded in 1948 And its task is to coordinate global efforts to improve people’s health and well -being conditions, share research and innovations in the medical field, intervene in emergencies and extend universal health coverage as much as possible. To date they are part of you 194 countries and is economically supported both by shares provided by the Member States and by voluntary donations public and private.

How the WHO was born and what it takes on

THE’World Health Organization it was formally established on 7 April 1948after the end of the Second World War, on the proposal of Brazil and China and with the ratification of 61 governments around the world. Just this date coincides today with the World Health Day. It is part of the UN international agencies network that operate in various sectors, independently despite being connected to it. Among these, in addition to the WHO, the best known are the FAO which deals with nutrition and agriculture, theUNESCO For the promotion of the education and culture of the peoples, theUNICEF for humanitarian assistance to children.

One of the fundamental principles sanctioned in its constitution is the definition of “Health” which must not be understood only as an absence of diseases, but as one state of complete physical well -being, mental, psychological of an individual And the goal of WHO is to achieve global health.

Among the main tasks of the organization are:

The international coordination of health interventions;

of health interventions; The continuous monitoring of the health conditions of the participating states;

of the health conditions of the participating states; the promotion of technical cooperation and the transfer of scientific knowledge in the medical field

In addition, the WHO establishes the Common standards of reference For drugs and diagnostic procedures, in case of health emergency, coordinates the actions to be put in place and promotes the prevention and control of diseases.

In a globalized world, in which diseases spread everywhere and very quickly, an overview and coordinated and quick intervention are decisive for saving human lives. The Voluntary withdrawal of the USA From the WHO team, already feared in 2020, it would have repercussions on the other states and above all on the poorest countries, but also on the United States themselves, which would find themselves in a situation of scientific isolation in the medical field. For this reason, the decision of President Trump worries the United States and the whole world.

Who manages and finances the WHO and how many are the Member States

The WHO is structured in three organs: theWorld Health Assembly which is the decision -making body composed of the member countries, the Secretariat with a General manager and the Executive advice. The WHO headquarters is located a Genevain Switzerland. The offices and locations are structured on the net and are grouped in 6 geographical macro-mournings (Europe, Africa, Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, Americas, Western Pacific). To date they adhere 194 Member States, therefore, practically all the sovereign states of the world a Exception of Liechtestein, Small state status with Switzerland. The Vatican state entered as a permanent observer in 2021.

The WHO has two main funding sources: i contributions from the Member States who pay their membership fees, and the voluntary donations which can come both from the same states and from other public and private partners. The quotas due by the member countries are calculated on the basis of the GDP of each member nation and therefore at the top of the wealthy states. The USA they are the First taxpayer nationChina and the China followsItaly is at 7th place.

These payments, however, cover only the 14% of the budget. In reality, the most substantial percentage of the overall revenues derives from voluntary contributions which amount to about the 65.41% of the total. In recent years in the first place among the great donors is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that every two years gives the World Health Organization 551 million dollarsGermany follows with 486 million dollars And then the United States and Great Britain. There European Commission It is in 6th place with 212 million dollars.

Then there are funding for Specific programs: for example, at the moment American funds finance the 27% of the budget for the eradication of polio; The 19% of the budget for the contrast of tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria. The WHO balance is set on a two -year basis and for the Biennio 2024-2025 amounts to 6.83 billion dollars.

What are the goals of the World Health Organization

A series of stages in the history of WHO allows you to better appreciate its meaning and its usefulness globally:

In the 1948 the first system of International monitoring of diseases that in those days it was managed for messages via telex, a telecommunication system now decidedly unknown to the youngest;

the first system of that in those days it was managed for messages via telex, a telecommunication system now decidedly unknown to the youngest; Starting from 1952 after the discovery of the vaccine against the polio the WHO has favored production and the spread of this vaccine globally, almost completely defeating this disease in the world;

after the discovery of the vaccine against the the WHO has favored production and the of this vaccine globally, almost completely defeating this disease in the world; In the 1974 The extended immunization program was set up to bring life -saving vaccines children around the world;