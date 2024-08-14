What is Tutankhamun’s “curse” and did he really kill all the tomb’s discoverers?

According to the legendon the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun (1341-1323 BC) a cursewhich would have led to the death of all members of the archaeological expedition within a few monthsalready from the time of the first excavation of the tomb directed by the archaeologist Howard Carter. The rumor held that anyone who touched the tomb would die: a form of vendetta of the young pharaoh towards those who had desecrated his tomb. At the time of the discovery of the tomb, between the 1922 and the 1923The Times of London reported disturbing news about it, which made the story of the curse go around the world. But what is true? Practically nothing: in essence it was all a media stunt. There is in fact no no demonstrable correlation between Tutankhamun’s tomb and the deaths of the participants in the excavation campaign in the following years (the last one even occurred in 1982). The legend of the curse was probably born as autosuggestionfurther increased by newspapers of the time looking for news to sell. Let’s look into the matter further.

Howard Carter (left) and Lord Carnarvon (right) in front of the entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb. Credit: Harry Burton



The legend of the curse began to circulate following the death of Lord Carnarvon (1866-1923), which occurred just five months after the discovery of the tombin April 1923. Lord Carnarvon was a British nobleman which was the main one financier of the excavation of the tomb, directed by the English archaeologist Howard Carter (1874-1939). The cause of Carnarvon’s death, curious as it may seem, was entirely natural: he was in fact bitten on the face by a mosquito, and while shaving his beard, by mistake, he cut himself near the bite. The Egyptian climate and the nobleman’s poor health did the rest: the wound became infected, andinfection finally facilitated the emergence of a pneumoniawhich led to his death.

Howard Carter in front of Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus. Credit: Harry Burton



At the time, the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb had a media echo not indifferent. However, to earn theexclusive regarding the news it was only the Times of London, who had made private arrangements with Lord Carnarvon himself. Following the death of the benefactor, the updates of the English newspaper began to be enriched with details regarding the presumed death in succession of all those who had witnessed the opening of the tomb. Many other newspapers, both European and American, although not having exclusive rights to the excavation, began to publish articles that could arouse people’s interest. Thus a uncontrolled media bubblewhich led to the spread of urban legends and fake news. The interest that British public opinion of the time had for Egyptology, exoticism and the search for mystery did the rest, consolidating “the curse of Tutankhamun” as a real common place.

Antechamber of Tutankhamun’s tomb. Credit: Harry Burton



If we look carefully at the lives of those who witnessed the breaking of the seal of the tomb, we would notice that no one died before 6 years from the opening. To die in the 1928 it was Arthur Cruttenden MaceHoward Carter’s collaborator, due to complications from pneumonia. After him it was Carter himself’s turn, however a full 17 years after the opening of the tomb. The other 22 people potentially exposed to Tutankhamun’s curse were later an average life expectancy of at least 20 yearsdying of various causes after a long time, between the 40s and the 80s. Among those who witnessed the breaking of the seal, the last to die was Richard Adamsona policeman responsible for the security of the archaeological site. Adamson died in 81 years old In the 1982.

The intact seal of the tomb, shortly before being broken. Credit: Harry Burton

