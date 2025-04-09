What Italy risks if Giorgia Meloni remains alone against Donald Trump





The European Union is a market of 450 million inhabitants. With Great Britain it rises to 518 million. And with Ukraine it reaches 556 million citizens. China has 1.4 billion residents. India 1.4 billion. And with Asia, without China and India, 2 more billion people are added, however divided into 46 countries. The United States alone come to just 340 million inhabitants who, however, represent, so far, the richest economy in the world. The suspension of the duties for 90 days changes the question little. Indeed, it worsens it: because Trump uses investors as a Las Vegas slot-machine and now traces the bags, while maintaining the duties at 10 percent. Whoever knew about the operation and bought actions after the collapse to Wall Street, in these hours he is doing millions out of millions. Without any effort.

The human factor of the markets is this. In short, we Europeans are not bad. As long as it is aware of it. Premier Giorgia Meloni, however, when in a few days he will sit alone in front of Donald Trump, will speak on behalf of a nation that does not reach 59 million inhabitants, the eighth gross domestic product in the world, behind France and in front of Canada. Almost 2,500 billion dollars of GDP per year. Against the 26,000 billion in the US, the 19 thousand of China and the 17 thousand billion of the European Union. Here, in fact.

The dialogue is always welcome. Especially in times of war. Even if it is a commercial conflict. So, as we already wrote here, that Premier Meloni goes to Washington is a positive fact. If it goes. But everything depends on what it will mean. Will he be able to represent a union of 450 million inhabitants and 17 thousand billion GDPs?

If he wants to dress our European flag, however, he must finally realize that Italy is among the great founding states of the Union. And for this reason he has obligations. He therefore cannot leave his chair empty, allowing France and Germany to decide in our place what to do. Giorgia Meloni is paid to occupy that chair always, even next to her former friend, the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Before leaving for Washington, Meloni should in short coordinate with the Europeanist governments and Brussels. Otherwise the alternative of this trip beyond Ocean will be yet another kiss to the Pantofola of the President of the United States. As happened with the dramatic governments of Giulio Andreotti in the years they were. Not to mention the risk of having to rest the lips on other disgusting anatomical parts, evoked by Donald Trump in a recent public meeting. Because if it were so, Giorgia Meloni’s return to Italy, for the Italian economy, would be even more painful than the outward journey.

We hope that the mission of Palazzo Chigi does not reduce to four promises on Parmigiano and Prosecco. Also because the EU is first of all a customs union: therefore the war of duties puts every product, cheeses and wines included. Europe has won the challenge against the Chinese pandemic virus precisely because it defended itself in a single political, economic and health entity. By guaranteeing its inhabitants the purchase and free distribution – free – of American vaccines that have allowed us to get out alive.

Going alone to face the new virus, equally dangerous even if economic, is a great gamble. Especially now that Elon Musk, on which Meloni and Salvini have aimed a lot, was put on the door by Donald Trump.

I imagine the disappointment of the not-vax readers and of those who have blind faith, not just confidence, in the ricino oil of the duties that Trump is making the world drink. We reproduce above, for its historical value, the graphic designer published in these hours by the New York Times on the trend of the main equity markets. From the settlement of Donald Trump is a shoulder strap, starting with the USA. And all this due not to a Chinese pandemic, the Russian war, the terrorist attack on the twin towers. But because of a single man, so incapable to manage the personal economy as to let go of bankruptcy six companies. And now that same man, as in a catastrophic film, has sat down to the commands of the world: the President of the United States.

What to do in the meantime, now that the White House has taken 90 days of reflection? Europe could immediately hospitality to entrepreneurs, companies, associations that want to leave the United States. And guarantee them the freedom that the US returned us 80 years ago. The new world produced by social algorithms, the result of the political debut of the billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos at the service of the court of Donald Trump, does not seem to offer alternatives: from the great dream to the great American sleep. Now it’s up to us Europeans, under our flag, to become America.

