What the colors of the flags in Formula 1 mean and how many there are

During the races of Formula 1 it often happens to see flags Waped to the edge of the track: there are different colors And each has a specific meaning. The use of flags to communicate clearly and quickly with the pilots is common in many motor sports and this allows you to warn in a very short time of a possible danger along the route. What are the main flags used in F1 and what is their meaning?

Main flags used in Formula 1

White and black checkered flag

Let’s start with the most iconic flag, the chess one white And black Waped on the pound of the pits. Indicates the end of a test sessionOf qualifications or one competition, And it is waved until it has been seen by any car on the track.

Green flag

There green flags is waved to indicate that the track is free. Usually it is used atStart of a heating/test/qualifying tourand or after an accident that requested one or more yellow flags.

Yellow flag

There flag yellow indicates a danger along the track and can be reported both through a single wave that through Double wave. In the first case the pilots must reduce speedso as to be ready to change direction in case of danger on the track (or next to it); In the second case the speed must be instead reduced importantly And It is not possible to overtake.

Yellow flag with red stripes

This flag is not waved but Tenuta firm, and indicates that due to fuel, water, sand or debris, on the track the grip is reduced later.

Red flag

There red flag It can be waved both to the starting line and in the stations of the competition commissioners and is used when it is decided to stop the racethe test or qualification session. This choice can be linked to multiple factors, such as serious accidents or adverse weather conditions.

During rehearsals and qualifications, pilots must reduce speed and go to the respective boxes, While in the race all the pilots must reduce the speed and proceed slowly towards the lane of the pits, aligning up to the exit And waiting for instructions.

White flag

The white flag indicates the presence of a Slow vehicle further on: this above all happens at the end of the test sessions. Also used when a different vehicle is on the track, such as themedical car or aambulance.

Blue flag

There blue flag It is usually used to indicate a driver who is about to be overcome. For example, if a car is leaving the pits and are about to approach cars from behind, the pilot who enters must pay more attention. However, this signal can also take slightly different meanings. During the tests It indicates that a pilot from a fastest car is about to overtake and if the slower pilot is making for example a cooling lap before entering the pits, it can let it pass. During the race Instead it is shown to slower vehicles to indicate that they are about to be dubbed: In this case the slow pilot must let them pass. If it does not do it, it will be penalized.

Flag code 60

In some cases the race director can impose a speed limit for the whole track. In this case, a purple flag will be waved with a white circle inside which there is the number 60which requires a limit of 60 km/h. Alternatively, a yellow flag can be used with a panel that indicates FCY (Full Course Yellow).

If a variable speed limit is imposed, this will be indicated with a single yellow flag and a panel with the wording VSC (Virtual Safety Car); If a speed limit is imposed on a section of the track, the beginning and end of the area will be marked with a double yellow flag and a panel with the wording “Slow”.

Black flag

Rather used rarely, the black flag indicates indicates the disqualification immediate pilot from the race.

Black flag with orange disc

In this case the black flag with a orange circle informs the pilot that are present mechanical problems that could jeopardize both the health of the pilot and that of the opponents. For this reason it is necessary to stop as soon as possible. If the technical problem is solved, it is possible to resume the ride to the pilot.

White and black flag

This flag, unlike the checkered one, is composed of diagonal white and black bands. Indicates that the pilot to whom it is addressed (recognizable through the respective number) has been reported for anti -sports behavior And any other actions of that type could lead to penalty.