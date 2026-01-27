The fourth season of “Bridgerton” follows the novel “A Gentleman’s Proposal” by Julia Quinn. This time the spotlight shifts to Benedict, the “extra” brother – at least according to him – about to experience a love story that feels like a fairy tale, but with several obstacles along the way. If you’re already counting the days, here’s everything you need to know about when “Bridgerton 4” comes out and what to expect from the new episodes.

What time does Bridgerton 4 come out

The fourth season of Bridgerton will consist of eight episodes, divided into two parts. Part one debuts on Netflix on Thursday, January 29, 2026, while part two will arrive on February 26, 2026.

As per Netflix tradition, episodes will be available starting at 3 a.m. in the United States (ET). In Italy, due to the time zone (CET), this means that “Bridgerton 4” will be visible from 9.00 am on the day of release.

Bridgerton 4: the plot

After years of avoiding any idea of ​​settling down, Benedict Bridgerton continues to live as a free spirit, ignoring his mother Violet’s wishes. Everything changes, however, during the first big social event of the season, a masquerade ball organized by the Bridgertons. Here Benedict is struck by a mysterious Lady in Silver, who conquers the ton and then disappears into thin air. In her place comes Sophie Baek, an intelligent and determined young maid, forced to work for the severe and ambitious Lady Araminta Gun. What Benedict doesn’t know is that Sophie and the Lady in Silver are the same person. Thus a romantic conflict arises: on the one hand the unattainable ideal of a perfect woman, on the other an authentic but forbidden feeling by the rigid social rules of the time.

The season follows the novel “A Gentleman’s Proposal” by Julia Quinn and tells a true Cinderella tale, where love must deal with class differences, appearances and society’s expectations.

Bridgerton 4: the Italian trailer

