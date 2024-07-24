What time does Elite 8 come out on Netflix

“Elite” has become Netflix’s longest-running Spanish series, and has consequently taken a prominent position among all the platform’s productions. On air since 2018, it is a teen drama that revolves around the relationships between some working-class students enrolled in an elite school thanks to a scholarship program. Each season is based on a mysterious death. The eighth and final season of “Elite” debuts on July 26, 2024, with the release of the 8 episodes en masse. But from what time is it possible to try a full immersion? Let’s read some more news on this subject.

Elite 8: the plot

“Las Encinas” opens its doors one last time in a new season of 8 episodes, full of secrets, rivalries, corruption and excess. As already mentioned, each season is marked by a mysterious death and the eighth season is no exception. The trailer released by Netflix revealed a twist: the victim this time will be Joel. His death seems to be linked to the arrival of two new characters, the brothers Emilia and Héctor Krawietz, who lead the association of alumni of Las Encinas. The Krawietses, with their group of young people devoted to forbidden pleasures, will shake the foundations of the school by sowing chaos. It will be up to Omar to face them, supported by his sister Nadia, who returns after a long absence. But Iván also vows revenge. The series continues to talk about themes such as social and economic inequality, the exploration of sexuality and the fight against drug addiction. The final episodes prepare to close all the remaining open plots, offering a worthy epilogue to the events of Las Encinas.

Elite 8: What Time Do Episodes Come Out on Netflix?

Elite 8 will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM, in all countries where the service is active.

Elite 8: the cast

Omar Ayuso (Omar Shanaa)

Mina El Hammani (Nadia Shanaa)

Valentina Zenere (Isadora Artiñán)

André Lamoglia (Iván Carvalho)

Carmen Arrufat (Sarah)

Fernando Lindez (Joel)

Ane Rot (Emilia Krawietz)

Nuno Gallego (Héctor Krawietz)

Ander Puig (Nico)

Nadia Al-Saidi Ayala (Sonia)

Mirela Balić (Chloe)

Maribel Verdu (Carmen)

Gleb Abrosimov (Eric)

Elite 8: the Italian trailer