What time does Squid Game 2 come out

The wait is over: after almost two years, season 2 of “Squid Game” is about to arrive on Netflix, the South Korean TV series written, directed and created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and starring Lee Jung-jae in the role of Seong Gi -hun, player number 456 of a lethal game where the participants, all in need of money mostly due to debt, must face numerous challenges (and survive) to win the coveted final prize pool, which in the first season was over 45 billion won. Let’s find out what time “Squid Game 2” comes out on Netflix, also remembering the plot and cast of the series coming out on December 26th.

Squid Game 2: the plot

The plot of “Squid Game 2” is also set in Seoul three years after the events that occurred in the first season, where Gi-hun (player 456) won the deadly game. The protagonist wants to find out who is behind this hell of blood and terror to stop all the people involved, and tries to do so by financing his research with the money won at the Squid Game. Soon, after finding the recruiter of competitors playing ddakji in the subway and obtaining the first results, he understands that the only way to succeed in the undertaking, that is, to destroy the organization behind the Squid Game, is to re-enter the game risking his life once again.

Squid Game 2: the cast

Returning to the cast of “Squid Game 2” are Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun, the Squid Game Front Man, Wi Ha-jun, undercover cop Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as role of competitor recruiter. Among the new entries we find Park Gyu-young, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-uk, Yang Dong-geun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David. Rounding out the cast are Choi Seung-hyun, Won Ji-an, Roh Jae-won, and Jo Yu-ri.

Squid Game 2: what time does it come out on Netflix

Season 2 of “Squid Game” will be released on Netflix at 9:00 am in Italy on December 26, 2024.