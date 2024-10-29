What time does The Diplomat 2 release on Netflix

Season 2 of “The Diplomat” is out on Netflix, the TV series created and written by Debora Cahn, screenwriter of television productions such as “Homeland”, “The West Wing” and “Grey’s Anatomy”. The protagonist of the new story, composed of 6 episodes, is always Ambassador Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell (“Felicity”), also executive producer of the second season, where we will see her character dealing with a bomb that exploded in the heart of London . Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and what time “The Diplomat 2” comes out on Netflix.

The Diplomat 2: the plot

The plot of “The Diplomat 2” begins with the explosion of a bomb in the heart of London which creates many problems for the American ambassador Kate Wyler. The protagonist, in fact, will have to do everything necessary to keep her team together and at the same time deal with the damage, including losses, caused by the tragic and unexpected attack, among other things, it seems, organized by the British government itself. In her battle to find out what really happened (there is talk of an internal conspiracy in the trailer), Kate is not alone: ​​supporting her is a person who is still part of her life, despite the fact that she is about to become her ex-husband, Hal Wyler. In all this, however, there is no shortage of romantic and political complications, because in the second season, in addition to facing the difficult relationship with the British Foreign Minister Austin Dennison, the ambassador will receive a visit from Vice President Grace Penn.

The Diplomat 2: the cast

The cast of season 2 of “The Diplomat” includes:

David Gyasi, British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison;

Rory Kinnear, British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge;

Ato Essandoh, the Deputy Chief of Diplomatic Mission of the US Embassy in London Stuart Hayford;

Rufus Sewell, Kate’s almost ex-husband, Hal Wyler;

Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn,

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

The cast is completed by Celia Imre (Margaret Roylin), Miguel Sandoval (Miguel Ganon), Nana Mensah (Billie Appiah) and Michael McKean (William Rayburn).

The Diplomat 2: what time and when does it come out on Netflix

The second season of “The Diplomat” will be released on Netflix on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 09:00 in the morning.

The trailer