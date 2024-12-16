What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 16 to 22 December 2024.

Virgin River 6 – TV series (19 December)

After a long wait, one of the longest-running and public-loved romantic series returns to Netflix: Virgin River. In its sixth season, the series with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson is ready to talk about love again and show new dramas, new flirtations and above all new marriages. Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, this sixth season promises new surprises and twists, increasingly intense love triangles, pleasant marital dramas and secrets that have emerged from Mel’s father’s past that will take us back to the magic and mysticism of Virgin River in the 1970s.

The Six Triple Eight – drama film (December 20)

The Six Triple Eight is a drama film inspired by the only African-American female battalion serving in Europe during World War II. Despite racism, sexism and grueling working conditions, these women were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Driven by an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these heroines who remained in the shadows brought hope and broke barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion.

UniverXO Dabiz: the world of a great chef – docuseries (December 20)

A docuseries that follows Dabiz Muñoz, owner of three Michelin stars and three times crowned best chef in the world, on a two-year professional and personal journey, as he reflects on the future of his businesses.

Umjolo: Day Ones – romantic film (December 20)

And there’s also a new romantic movie coming to Netflix this week: Umjolo: Day Ones. The friendship between Zanele and Andile has lasted a lifetime. But now that Andile is married with children, is Zanele destined to remain just a friend forever?

