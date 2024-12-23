What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

The last week of 2024 marks the return to Netflix of the most anticipated series not only of this year but of the last three years: Squid Game but there are also other interesting news. As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week at the end of 2024, here are the best new Netflix releases from 23 to 29 December 2024.

The Christmas Gameday Special: Chiefs vs Steelers (December 25)

Among this week’s Netflix news there is a sports special dedicated to the world of American football. In fact, on December 25, 2024, audiences around the world will be able to watch the two NFL Christmas games on Netflix: the Chiefs, winners of Super Bowl LVII, will face the Steelers at 7:00 pm (Italian time), while at 10:00 pm: 30 the Ravens will face the Texans.

The second season of Squid Game (December 26)

The time has come to find out what the continuation of the most watched series ever on Netflix will be like. Well yes, in this last week of December 2024 Squid Game 2 debuts, the South Korean series that has conquered the whole world. What should we expect? Three years after winning the Squid Game, Player 456 gives up on going to the United States and returns with a new purpose in mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another deadly challenge with new contestants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmy® by becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, is once again at the helm of the series as director, writer and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from season 1, with a stellar roster of new cast members.

