What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week arrives which brings not only the beginning of a new year but also many new things for the world of Netflix and TV series in general. And as usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 30 December to 5 January 2025.

Avicii – I’m Tim – docu (December 31)

The documentary dedicated to the well-known Swedish DJ who passed away in 2018, Avicii, will be released on the last day of 2024. This is the unlikely story of Tim Bergling, a shy and insecure young man who, without realizing it, suddenly became one of the most beloved artists in the world: Avicii. Thanks to unique amateur footage and a huge private archive, we accompany Tim on a tortuous journey through his life, from his first breath in the maternity ward of a Stockholm hospital in 1989 to his tragic death in Oman in 2018. In this film of which he is narrator, Tim shares his inner self in a completely new way. Through his words and those of family, fellow artists, and best friends, we get to know Tim, the guy behind Avicii, for the first time.

On the same day, the recording of his last concert in Ibiza is released on Netflix.

Missing You – thriller series based on the novel by Harlan Coben (January 1)

Attention fans of thriller series because the “sister” series of Un deception”, one of the biggest Netflix successes of 2024, debuts this week. In fact, Missing You, the seventh Netflix series inspired by a Harlan Coben novel plot?

Eleven years ago her boyfriend Josh, and the love of her life, disappeared and detective Kat Donovan hasn’t heard from him since. Now, scrolling through profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world is turned upside down again. Josh’s reappearance will force Kat to delve back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Don’t Die: the man who wants to live forever – docu (January 1)

If you love documentaries there is another unmissable title this week on Netflix, Don’t Die. How far would you go to live forever, or even just slow down the aging process? This astonishing documentary from Chris Smith (Fyre: The Biggest Party Ever, The Big Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defying aging. Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever takes an in-depth look at the controversial wellness practices a man uses to stay young and vital, as well as the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.

It’s Not My Fault – comedy film (1 January)

Those looking for a little light-heartedness will find it in the new Netflix comedy “Mica e Colpa Mia”, a romantic and funny film perfect for the whole family. The story? Submerged in debt, two Neapolitan brothers plan to defraud a rich heiress and save their home, but an unexpected love soon complicates their plan. Directed by Umberto Carteni (Different from whom?), It’s not my fault is a romantic comedy starring Antonio Folletto and Laura Adriani.

