What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week arrives which brings not only the beginning of a new year but also many new things for the world of Netflix and TV series in general. And as usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 6 to 12 January 2025.

The western series American Primeval (January 9, 2025)

A new western series arrives on Netflix this week: American Primeval. We are in America in 1857, where nothing is as it should, pain is rampant and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle against hatred and fear. Peace belongs to a shrinking minority, few know the meaning of the word “kindness” and even fewer know what compassion is. In these brutal lands there is no safe haven and only one goal matters: survival. The American Primeval series examines the violent clash of cultures, religions, and communities of men and women who fight and die to maintain or take control of territory.

The new series by Ilary Blasi, Ilary (9 January 2025)

After telling us with Unica her version of the painful separation from her husband, a year later Ilary Blasi is ready to let us into her “new” life. Ilary is a fun, unfiltered series that drags the viewer into the behind-the-scenes life of one of the greatest icons of Italian TV. A woman capable of making the most glamorous aspects of days in the spotlight coexist with the more reserved and intimate ones; who lives every day of her life as she is used to telling herself: with self-irony and lightness. A life that, now, is ready to resume its path again with the usual determination, the usual kindness, the always friends and Bastian, who for the first time we will see and hear about himself, starting from the day of their first meeting .

The thriller film Ad Vitam (10 January 2025)

There’s also a new thriller on Netflix this week: Ad Vitam. After escaping an attempted assassination, Franck Lazarev must find his wife Léo, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. His past as a former member of the elite unit of the French National Gendarmerie (GIGN) resurfaces and he is drawn into an affair of state he cannot control.

The Sakamoto Days anime series (January 11, 2025)

A new anime arrives on Netflix, Sakamoto Days, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki and based on a successful manga. The series follows the adrenaline-fueled adventures of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto as he teams up with some companions to face the imminent threat of attacks and secure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and his gang engage in wild, no-holds-barred battles that have taken over the scene and captured the attention of audiences everywhere. In a world overrun by assassins such as the Japanese Assassins Association (JAA) special force “The Order” and with a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting the assassins, what is the meaning of ” for Sakamoto?

Get ready for relentless, bloody action as chaos erupts in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) lives of Sakamoto and his companions!