What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week arrives which brings not only the beginning of a new year but also many new things for the world of Netflix and TV series in general. And as usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 13 to 19 January 2025.

ACAB, the action series with Adriano Giannini (15 January)

Among the most anticipated Netflix series this week is ACAB, the new Italian action series with Adriano Giannini, Valentina Bellè, Marco Giallini, Pierluigi Gigante and Fabrizio Nardi. Inspired by the film ACAB by Stefano Sollima, this series tells the story of a team from the Mobile Department of Rome which, during a harsh battle, is left orphaned by its leader, who is seriously injured. That of Mazinga (Marco Giallini), Marta (Valentina Bellè) and Salvatore (Pierluigi Gigante), however, is not a team like the others, it is Rome, which has learned to oppose the disorders with extreme methods and a tribal harmony, almost from family. A family that the new commander, Michele (Adriano Giannini), son of the reformist police, will have to deal with, for whom teams like that are the symbol of an old school, yet to be re-founded. As if the chaos that affects the new formation at the moment of maximum internal fragility was not enough, there is added that given by a new wave of people’s discontent towards the institutions.

With Love, Meghan, the new series with Meghan Markle (January 16)

In mid-January 2025 Meghan Markle also returns to Netflix with a new series produced by the Duchess of Sussex herself where she reinterprets the lifestyle television genre, mixing practical instructions with sincere conversations with old and new friends. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks preferring playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it is to create beauty even in unexpected contexts. Together with his guests he rolls up his sleeves in the kitchen, in the garden and elsewhere, inviting you to do the same. Guests include: Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, plus some acclaimed chefs and special friends

Xo Kitty 2, the romantic teen drama (January 16)

And how can you miss the return of Xo Kitty 2? One of the most loved romantic teen series of recent years. What should you expect from this new chapter of the series? Teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey returns to Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time and is ready for a new beginning: no more meddling in other people’s affairs, no more drama. Maybe just the occasional date (emphasis on casual). However, there’s more she has to worry about than her love life: a letter from her mother’s past drags her on a wild adventure, while new faces at KISS bring an air of change. With secrets revealed and bonds tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she imagined.

Back in Action, the action film with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx (January 19)

And finally, for lovers of action films, here comes the highly anticipated Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. The plot? Years after abandoning a life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves drawn back into that world when their cover is blown.

