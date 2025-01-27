What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming and as usual our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the week is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from January 27 to February 2, 2025.

The Recruit 2 if you love spy thrillers (January 30)

This new week marking the end of January and the beginning of February 2025 we have several returns to Netflix. Let’s start with the action thriller The Recruit starring Noah Centineo which returns with its second season on January 30th.

In the second season of TheRecruitCIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is drawn into a lethal spy mission in South Korea, but realizes that the greatest threat comes from within the agency.

The Snow Maiden 2, if you want a good crime (31 January)

Another great return is that of the Spanish crime series The Snow Maiden which returns with its second season at the end of January 2025. “Do you want to play?” This question, written on an envelope containing a polaroid with a young woman tied and blindfolded, begins the macabre “game of the soul”, in which the journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) will put her life and even her health at risk mental.

After the events of the first season of The Snow Maiden, Miren this time investigates an exclusive private school that appears to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young people. He will do so together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past and determined to re-establish his reputation. A story made of mysteries, secrets, lies and characters full of wounds like its protagonist.

Two hemispheres, if you feel like crying (January 31)

And finally, if you love dramatic films, know that a new drama is debuting on Netflix that comes directly from Mexico and is ready to excite you with a love story between mother and son. Determined to help her son Lucca with cerebral palsy, Bárbara travels to India with her family for an experimental treatment. This film is based on the book “Los dos hemisferios de Lucca”.

