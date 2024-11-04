What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 4 to 10 November 2024.

TV series not to be missed

Paul vs Tyson – sports docuseries (November 7)

The highly anticipated docuseries arrives which tells the story of the preparation for the mega boxing clash between heavyweights Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson which will be broadcast live on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 2:00 AM ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The docuseries will take viewers behind the scenes of Paul and Tyson’s training to capture the incredible tenacity, determination and physical effort needed to prepare for what will be a spectacular and unmissable professional boxing mega-event. Additionally, the series will also follow the build-up to one of the most anticipated women’s bouts in history, the rematch between overall super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, as the two athletes train to face the undisputed super lightweight title.

Central Bank Robbery – Spanish Heist Series (November 8)

Among the new features this week there is also the new Spanish heist series: Central Bank Robbery. Barcelona, ​​23 May 1981. Exactly three months after the attempted coup at the Congress of Deputies, eleven hooded men enter the headquarters of the Central Bank of Barcelona. What begins as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a serious obstacle to Spain’s recently established democracy. The kidnappers hold more than two hundred people hostage in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not release Colonel Tejero and three other people in charge of 23-F.

The Cage – MMA action series (November 8)

Those who love action titles about combat sports can’t miss The Cage, a series about the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). A young fighter who dreams of becoming a pro struggles to get noticed until an unexpected fight presents him with a great opportunity and brings him face to face with a fierce rival. Melvin Boomer (“Reign Supreme”) and some mixed martial arts legends are the protagonists of this series created by Franck Gastambide.

Mr Plankton – South Korean romantic series (November 8)

If, however, you are looking for a romantic series then Mr. Plankton is the right choice for you. It is a new K-drama that tells the story of a man haunted by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest future bride in the world, who find themselves on what will be the last journey of his life together.

Films not to be missed

Pedro Páramo – historical film based on a book (6 November)

Based on Juan Rulfo’s masterpiece, considered one of the most important novels in the history of Mexico and Latin America, the film tells the story of Juan Preciado, who arrives at the remote village where he was born in search of his father Pedro Páramo, after the death of the mother. Awaiting him is a ghost town, where he meets a series of mysterious characters and discovers that his dead father was an unscrupulous hunter of wealth and power. The past begins to emerge along with the truth about Pedro Páramo’s search for his childhood love. In this surreal story of desire, hope, regret and resentment, the lines between the dead and the living, and between the past and the present are constantly blurred.

Christmas Date – Christmas film (6 November)

And finally, the first Christmas film of the season arrives on Netflix: Christmas Date with Rusty Cundieff and Christina Milian. Seeking a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must travel across New York to score the most coveted ticket in town to Pentatonix’s sold-out Christmas concert.