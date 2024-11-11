What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 11 to 17 November 2024.

Hot Frosty – A Christmas Magic – film (13 November)

The week begins with the release of Hot Frosty, a new Christmas film that arrives after the winning debut of Christmas Date, currently the most watched film in Italy on Netflix. What should we expect from this new Christmas romantic comedy? The story is this: two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings to life a charming snowman, who thanks to his naivety helps Kathy laugh, feel alive and love again. The two end up falling in love before the upcoming holidays and just before he breaks up.

Return of the King: the fall and rise of Elvis Presley – docufilm (13 November)

If, however, you love documentaries and, what’s more, you are a fan of Evlis, here comes a new docufilm dedicated to the iconic artist: Return of the King. Through in-depth interviews, unprecedented access to Elvis and The Colonel’s personal archives, plus rare footage from the ’68 special and rehearsals, we will relive this pivotal moment in the “King’s” career and examine the furor and chaos of the ’68s. 60 through the lens of one of the most unforgettable icons of American culture.

Sorelle Guerra – drama series (13 November)

Let’s move on to the TV series arriving on Netflix this week and the first to come out is Sisters of War, a Mexican drama series that tells the story of the clash between Perla and Antonia, two sisters divided by love and betrayal. After years of manipulation, Perla discovers that her daughter, kidnapped by Antonia, is actually alive. With great determination he goes to prison to save her, unleashing a revenge that redefines his family and his destiny. The result is a ferocious struggle for justice and redemption in which power and love are at stake.

Beyond Goodbye – Japanese romance series (November 14)

If you’re looking for a little more romance, here comes a new Japanese series about love. Beyond Goodbye tells the story of Saeko (Arimura), who loses the love of her life Yusuke in an accident on the day he asks her to marry him. Naruse (Sakaguchi) receives Yusuke’s heart in a transplant, thus prolonging his own life. Thanks to fate, Saeko meets Naruse and Yusuke’s memories begin to awaken within him. Set against the backdrop of Hokkaido and Hawaii, this story explores the enduring power of love.

Los niños perdidos: 40 days in the forest – docufilm (14 November)

And finally, for lovers of documentaries about absurd true stories, here comes Los niños perdidos: 40 days in the forest. After the crash of a small plane, four indigenous children lost and alone in the Colombian Amazon jungle rely on their ancestral wisdom to survive while an unprecedented rescue mission takes place. Directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel together with Colombian Jorge Durán and British Peruvian Lali Houghton, this documentary tells an incredible story from the point of view of the people involved in the epic rescue: the Colombian army, the indigenous volunteer rescuers and the family of children.