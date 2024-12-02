What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 2 to 8 December 2024.

That Christmas, the new Netflix Christmas cartoon (December 4)

Based on the delightful trilogy of children’s books by award-winning writer and director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas tells a series of intertwining stories about family and friends , about love and loneliness, and about a big mistake by Santa Claus, without forgetting a huge amount of turkeys! This heartwarming comedy from Locksmith Animation marks both the animation debut of Richard Curtis, who wrote and executive produces the film, and the directorial debut of illustrious animation veteran Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, Dragon Trainers). The production is entrusted to Nicole P. Hearon (Oceania, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (10, Detectorists).

The thriller series with Keira Knightley: Black Doves (December 5)

Set against the backdrop of Christmas London, Black Doves is a sharp, moving and action-packed thriller story about friendship and sacrifice. The story revolves around Helen Webb, played by Keira Knightley, a passionate and scrupulous wife and mother, as well as a professional spy. For 10 years she has been transmitting her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is murdered, enigmatic spymaster Reed (Sarah Lancashire) relies on Sam (Ben Whishaw), an old friend of Helen’s, to protect her. Helen and Sam set out together on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, uncovering a vast conspiracy linking London’s murky underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

The drama film about Maria’s story with Anthony Hopkins (December 6)

Mary’s Story is a coming-of-age biblical epic that tells the story of one of the most profound historical figures through her eyes and the incredible journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to give birth to the Messiah, Mary (Noa Cohen ) is marginalized following the immaculate conception and forced to hide. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders the hunt and killing of their newborn son, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako) go on the run. Moved by faith and courage, they will do everything to save his life. Directed by DJ Caruso (Disturbia, I’m number four), Story of Maria reveals a new side of this extraordinary character.

