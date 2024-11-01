What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 1 to 3 November 2024.

Lidia Poet’s Law 2 if you want a light and engaging series

This week Matilda De Angelis returned to Netflix in the role of Lidia Poet, Italy’s first lawyer and how can you miss the new episodes of this series which has confirmed itself as one of the most successful Italian titles ever! If you love Bridgerton-style costume series, following mysterious crime cases to solve and are passionate about love triangles, this is the right choice for you. There’s history, there’s drama, there’s crime and there’s also that touch of romance that never hurts.

Lidia Poet 2, the review

The Diplomat 2, if you like political series

Another big return this week is that of Keri Russell as US Ambassador Kate Wyler in the second season of The Diplomat. Six new episodes that will drag you through stately homes, state secrets, high treason, afternoon tea and much more. The only flaw of this new season is an undynamic plot that makes this title lose some interest in a season that doesn’t allow its exceptional cast to shine as it should. But it’s up to you to judge.

The Diplomat 2 review

Time Cut, if you want to go back in time to the 2000s

If you want a light but intriguing film that will also take you back to the 2000s then Time Cut is the right choice for you. The story is that of a girl, Rachel, who finds herself making a mysterious time leap back to 2003, the year in which her sister died in an inexplicable accident. Once in the past, Rachel will have to face deep traumas trying to save her sister without distorting the future too much. Will he succeed?

Time Cut: the trailer

Inhale, exhale, kill if you’re looking for a different crime/thriller than usual

If, however, you prefer series that are halfway between drama, thriller, crime and even comedy then watch Inhale, Exhale Kill. This is a new German title and, as we know, Germany has given us wonderful surprises in terms of TV series in recent years. Here the story is that of a normal man who suddenly becomes a murderer. Does it intrigue you? Give him a chance.

Inhale, exhale, kill, the trailer

