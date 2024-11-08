What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new weekend which runs from 8 to 10 November 2024.

Robbery at the Central Bank, if you like heist series (based on true stories)

Let’s start with Netflix’s new dramatic thriller, “Heist of the Central Bank”, which tells the true story of the Central Bank of Barcelona on May 23, 1981. Exactly three months after the attempted coup at the Congress of Deputies, eleven hooded men they enter the headquarters of the Central Bank of Barcelona. What begins as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a serious obstacle to Spain’s recently established democracy. The kidnappers hold more than two hundred people hostage in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not release Colonel Tejero and three other people in charge of 23-F.

The cage if you are a fan of MMA

If, however, you like action and are passionate about Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) then The Cage is the series for you. It is a five-episode title about the story of a young fighter who dreams of becoming an MMA professional but to achieve this he will have to face a path that is not at all simple. The boy, in fact, struggles to get noticed until an unexpected fight offers him a great opportunity and makes him meet a fierce rival. Melvin Boomer (“Reign Supreme”) and some mixed martial arts legends are the protagonists of this series created by Franck Gastambide.

Mr. Plankton if you like romantic series

A new romantic South Korean series arrives on Netflix this weekend, ready to amaze you: Mr. Plankton. The plot revolves around a man who is experiencing a period of inner emptiness. He doesn’t have a partner or even something to which he feels he belongs. However, his goal is to change his present and consequently his future by moving away from a gloomy existence that makes him similar to plankton. One day, however, he meets his ex who is about to get married to another man and this meeting will change both of their lives forever.

Arcane 2, if you love animated series based on video games

If, however, you love animated series and, moreover, those based on video games, don’t forget that the new episodes of Arcane are arriving this weekend. In this final chapter of the series based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix’s most successful animated products, Jinx’s attack on the Consulta lays the foundation for a terrible escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

