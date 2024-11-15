What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 15 to 17 November 2024.

If you are looking for a Christmas film: Hot Frosty – Christmas magic

Among the new Netflix Christmas films, after the success of Christmas Date there is also “Hot Frotsy – A Christmas Magic. The plot? Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a charming snowman to life, who thanks to his naivety helps Kathy to laugh, to feel alive and to love again. The two end up falling in love before the upcoming holidays and just before he breaks up. A very sweet story that will make you dream, perfect for entering full of the Christmas holidays.

Hot Frosty: the trailer and the cast

If you’re looking for a little adrenaline: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

After a long wait, the docuseries Jake Paul vs. arrives on Netflix. Mike Tyson which will see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and his rival Jake Paul clash. It is a three-episode title that will bring the audience to experience the emotions, adrenaline and competition of one of the boxing matches broadcast live worldwide only on Netflix on Friday 15 November 2024 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Additionally, Matchroom’s undisputed lightweight world champion, Katie Taylor, will defend her title in 10 two-minute rounds against the boxing veteran and unified world featherweight champion. Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano in the most anticipated rematch in the history of women’s boxing.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: what to expect

If you love documentary films about survival stories: Los niños perdidos: 40 days in the forest

There is also a documentary film on Netflix about one of the most incredible survival stories of recent years. It is called “Los niños perdidos: 40 days in the forest” and tells the story of four indigenous children who, after the crash of a small plane, remain alone and dispersed in the Colombian Amazon jungle, managing to survive for 40 days while a rescue mission is underway. unprecedented rescue. Directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel together with Colombian Jorge Durán and British Peruvian Lali Houghton, this documentary tells an incredible story from the point of view of the people involved in the epic rescue: the Colombian army, the indigenous volunteer rescuers and the family of children.

The true story that inspired the documentary film

If you want a dramatic story: Sorelle Guerra

Sorelle Guerra is a new Mexican series that tells the story of the clash between Perla and Antonia, two sisters divided by love and betrayal. After years of manipulation, Perla discovers that her daughter, kidnapped by Antonia, is actually alive. With great determination he goes to prison to save her, unleashing a revenge that redefines his family and his destiny. The result is a ferocious struggle for justice and redemption in which power and love are at stake.

Sorelle Guerra: what to expect

And don’t forget Cobra Kai 6, part 2

Don’t forget that the new episodes of Cobra Kai 6, the iconic series inspired by the Karate Kid franchise, arrive this weekend. The second part of the sixth season, in fact, debuts on Netflix on November 15th and is ready to keep all fans of the series glued to the screen. When Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley, the sensei and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the karate world championship.

The final event will arrive, however, in 2025.

Cobra Kai 6 – part 2: the review

The best Netflix series of 2024

