What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from July 15 to 21, 2024. Among the most anticipated titles is the docuseries that turns the spotlight back on the Yara Gambirasio case, the first part of the final season of Cobra Kai and a romantic comedy ready to make you dream: Find me falling – An island where to fall in love.

But let’s go into detail.

The Yara Case, the docuseries on the murder of Yara Gambirasio – docuseries (July 16)

The docuseries debuts this week on Netflix “The Yara Case: Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt” which retraces in five episodes the tragic story of Yara Gambirasio, who disappeared at just 13 years old one evening in November 2010 in Brembate di Sopra (BG) while walking the 700 meters that separate her home from the gym where she practices rhythmic gymnastics.

The docuseries reconstructs the investigation into the girl’s disappearance, which culminates with the arrest of Massimo Bossetti. The lengthy investigative and judicial process reveals the truth about some of the Bossetti family’s family ties, shedding light on intricate and often controversial details about the investigation.

Through testimonies, reconstructions, exclusive interviews (including one with Bossetti himself and his wife Marita) and unpublished materials, the events related to the case, the accusations of misdirection and the suspicions about the investigative methods are explored. Will the vast media coverage and political pressure allow a trial that ends with a verdict beyond any reasonable doubt?

The Yara Case: The Trailer and What to Expect

Yara Gambirasio: the story of the murder step by step

Cobra Kai 6, part 1 – TV series (July 18)

The wait is over, the grand finale of Cobra Kai is about to arrive on Netflix to put an end to one of the most popular series of recent years. The series part of the Karate Kid franchise is ready to release the highly anticipated first episodes of its sixth and final season that will be distributed by Netflix in three parts. The second part will be released on November 28 and the final event, instead, in 2025. What should we expect from these first episodes of chapter six? When Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley, the sensei and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the karate world championship.

Cobra Kai 6: the trailer and the previews

Find Me Falling, an island where you can fall in love – movie (July 19)

For lovers of romantic films, a new rom-com arrives on Netflix: Find Me Falling. The plot? Fresh from a record flop and the decline in popularity of his biggest hit, the elderly rock star John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) decides to take a break from his career to rediscover his creativity and moves to a secluded house on the cliffs on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus. His dream of keeping a low profile is shattered when he finds himself habitually confronted by desperate people and then facing even more complicated situations because of an old passion that is rekindled.

Find Me Falling: the trailer

