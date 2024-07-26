What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this new weekend of July 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with the streaming recommendations of the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from July 26 to 28, 2024.

Must-see titles include the series inspired by Boccaccio’s short stories, The Decameron, the Japanese thriller Jimenshi – I maghi della truffa and the eighth season of Elite.

The Decameron because it is an amazing series

The Decameron is a dark soap comedy that explores the all-too-contemporary theme of class conflict in times of pandemic. Florence in 1348 is a city tormented by the Black Death when some nobles with their servants decide to take a vacation and take refuge in a majestic villa until the end of the plague. But as social conventions crumble, the fight for survival becomes tough between characters who are both cunning and irreverent. Created by Kathleen Jordan and freely inspired by the 14th-century tales of the Decameron, the eight-episode series is a beautiful surprise. Fun, crazy, irreverent, this series will win you over.

Elite 8, the grand finale of the series

One of Netflix’s most popular teen series has finally come to an end: Elite. The Spanish series that since 2018 has told the story of the kids at Las Encinas High School, addressing sensitive issues such as sexuality, substance addiction, racism and much more, ends with its eighth and final season. The plot? Héctor Krawietz and his sister Emilia are the leaders of the Las Encinas student association and their arrival shakes the school deeply. Influential, powerful, corrupt and corrupting, the two Krawietses will sow chaos everywhere and destroy the lives of those who fall into their clutches. Only Omar will be able to face them and will be willing to do anything to defeat them, because in the end they represent everything that has always gone wrong at Las Encinas.

Jimenshi – The Con Artists, if you like Japanese thrillers

Based on the gripping novel by Ko Shinjo, Tokyo Swindlers revolves around a dangerous game of deception in the real estate market. Directed by the versatile Hitoshi One, who enthusiastically worked on the long-awaited project, this thrilling crime drama series stars Go Ayano and Etsushi Toyokawa. The story uncovers a series of unprecedented crimes committed by a cunning group of con artists who use the sale of real estate as bait to steal large sums of money.

