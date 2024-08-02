What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this first weekend of August 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with streaming recommendations for the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from August 2 to 4, 2024.

Must-see titles include the crime series “The Good Girl Kills,” based on the popular New York Times bestselling mystery novel by Holly Jackson, the second season of the comedy “Unstable,” and the docuseries about the first Nepalese woman to summit Everest, “Mountain Queen: The Lhakpa Sherpa Climb.”

How Good Girls Kill, perfect for crime series fans

Among the new Netflix series perfect for this weekend is the new crime series The Good Girls Kill, inspired by Holly Jackson’s popular New York Times bestseller. The plot? Five years ago, college student Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart, resolute Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and is determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still on the loose, how far will she go to stop Pip from finding out the truth? The series stars Wednesday’s Emma Myers.

How They Kill Good Girls: The Trailer

Unstable 2 if you want a little lightheartedness

The comedy Unstable returns for its second season. In the new episodes, eccentric and narcissistic biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) sets a series of challenges and traps for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as heir to the Dragon empire, but perhaps a newcomer has other ideas.

Unstable 2: the trailer

Mountain Queen: The Lhakpa Sherpa Climb Perfect for Documentary Lovers

A documentary film that tells the story of Lhakpa Sherpa, the first Nepalese woman to reach the summit of Everest and who dedicated her life to promoting women’s emancipation and inspiring young women. Now a single mother who works at Whole Foods in Connecticut, she has made the dramatic decision to face the mountain again, determined to follow her destiny and be an example for her daughters.

Mountain Queen: the trailer