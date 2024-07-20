What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this new weekend of July 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with the streaming recommendations of the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from July 19 to 21, 2024.

Must-see titles include the first part of the Cobra Kai finale and the two docuseries on the Yara Gambirasio case and gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

Cobra Kai 6, the first part of the series’ grand finale

The first episodes of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, the sequel and spin-off series of the Karate Kid franchise, have arrived. Episodes that warm the heart but that, perhaps, are missing something. We find ourselves one year after the finale of the fifth chapter. When Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley, the sensei and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world karate championship.

The Yara Case: Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt

One of the most talked about Netflix docuseries of this period is the one dedicated to the Yara Gambirasio case. The Yara Case: Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt retraces in five episodes the tragic story of Yara Gambirasio, who disappeared at just 13 years old one evening in November 2010 in Brembate di Sopra (BG) while walking the 700 meters that separate her home from the gym where she practices rhythmic gymnastics. The docuseries reconstructs the investigation into the girl’s disappearance, which culminates with the arrest of Massimo Bossetti. Through testimonies, reconstructions, exclusive interviews (including one with Bossetti himself and his wife Marita) and unpublished materials, the events related to the case are explored.

Simone Biles Rising: Towards the Olympics

Simone Biles has unfinished business. Heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was seen as the face of the Games. But in sports, as in life, things don’t always go as planned. In Simone’s case, viewers around the world witnessed firsthand the explosion of her private battle with mental health, which forced her to withdraw from competition. Since then, Simone has worked hard to address difficult past traumas, learn to manage her mental well-being, and accept her journey. In the meantime, she has reorganized her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds, as she intends to return to the Olympic stage this summer to do what she has always done: be the best Simone she can be. Because, no matter what, Simone always gets back up.

