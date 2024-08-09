What was the brigandage phenomenon in Southern Italy after the unification of Italy?

The brigandage It is a form of crime existing at least since times of the roman empireThe brigands were criminals who operated in the countryside and in rural towns, carrying out robberies, extortions and thefts to the detriment of the population and often resorting to blackmail and to thehomocide. On the other hand, the word brigandage often refers to post-unification brigandagethat is, the period of great growth of the phenomenon of the years 1861-1865The latter is often mythologized and the bandits are presented as heroes who defended their land from the alleged “invasion” from the North, at the hands of the Kingdom of Sardinia led by the Savoy family and Garibaldi. The reality is very different: in general the brigands were not moved by the will to defend the territory, but by personal interests. It is true, however, that the phenomenon was encouraged by the fact that, in the short term, the unification of Italy caused a worsening of the conditions of some sectors of the southern population, pushing them to join the gangs.

What is brigandage?

Brigandage is a form of crime that originated in ancient times and existed, in various ways and forms, until the twentieth century. The brigands were gathered in gangs that committed robberies, thefts and murders. They generally operated in campaigns and on communication routesIn most cases, brigandage was caused by povertywhich made it impossible for a part of the population to live legally. Furthermore, the phenomenon generally developed to a greater extent in periods of political change and power vacuum.

In many cases, the brigands enjoyed the protection of aristocrats and powerful people; other times, their actions took on social characteristics, presenting themselves as a rebellion of the poor people against the rich. Some brigands have entered popular folklore: Angelo Pezza called Little Angelactive in the Kingdom of Naples in the eighteenth century; Nino Martinopresent on the Sila, in Calabria, in the sixteenth century; Michele Pezza, known as Brother Devilactive in the Papal State at the beginning of the nineteenth century.

Fra Diavolo in a twentieth-century depiction



Post-unification brigandage

Often the word “brigandage” refers only to the phenomenon that developed after the unification of Italy. In years 1861-1865in fact, brigandage experienced a great growth in some areas of the South. The brigands attacked farms and fields to take possession of the goods, extorted and robbed the population, killed those who tried to oppose their activities.

Brigands in the province of Avellino



The phenomenon was widespread in hilly and mountainous areasbut was absent in urban centers. The strongest gangs, which came to number several hundred men, operated in Basilicata, in the internal areas of Campania, in some areas of Puglia and Calabria.

It is impossible to define precisely how many brigands there were. Historians believe that in 1863, the moment of maximum development of the phenomenon, they reached the figure of approximately 80,000 unitsand then rapidly decreased. The most acute phase of brigandage ended in 1865, but the phenomenon disappeared completely around 1870.

Why brigandage developed

The growth of brigandage after the Unification was caused by the economic conditions and the changes brought about by the birth of the Kingdom of Italy. After the Unification, the conditions of some sections of the population worsened. This was a temporary worseningsince the Unification represented a great progress for the entire population of the South, but at the time it created some difficulties. The Italian government, moreover, introduced the compulsory military service (already existing in the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, but easily circumvented), which was harmful for the farmers because it distanced young people from work. Finally, not all southern citizens liked the new Kingdom of Italy and some, also due to pressure from the clergy, hoped for a return to the Bourbon monarchy. Among the brigands, together with many farmers, were former soldiers and officers of the Duoscilian army.

Brigands in the province of Avellino



Political brigandage

The brigandage it was not a rebellion against the Kingdom of Italyas is often said, but above all a phenomenon of crime caused by economic and social conditions. In some cases, however, brigandage took on political connotations. Among the brigands, as we have said, were former officers of the Bourbon army. Furthermore, Francis II, the Bourbon king in exile in Rome, and the Papal State they financed the brigands to destabilize the Kingdom of Italy.

The most famous attempt took place in 1861: a Spanish general in the service of Francis II, José Borjes met Carmine Croccothe Lucanian brigand at the head of the most powerful gang, to offer him a military alliance and generous funding. The brigand accepted, but the alliance soon fell apart. Crocco, after all, was not driven by the desire to restore the Bourbon monarchy, but by personal interests: he had participated in the Expedition of the Thousand and fought alongside Garibaldi; he had become a brigand only because the new government had refused to annul a conviction for murder that he had suffered in previous years.

Carmine Crocco



The repression of brigandage

The Italian government implemented a very harsh repression of brigandage and in 1863, with the Pica lawestablished a state of siege in all regions of Southern Italy, allowing military commands to issue death sentences and carry out other repressive actions without taking political authorities into account. The number of brigands killed (by death sentence or during military operations) is not known. Probably, between 1861 and 1865 the number of brigands killed was around 10,000.

The Death of a Brigand



Some events, however, are controversial and often the repression is told in exaggerated terms. For example, the “neo-Bourbon” authors hypothesize massacres of hundreds or even thousands of people, as in the case of two towns in the Benevento area, Pontelandolfo and Casalduniwhich had much lower proportions. They also argue that the prison of Small windowsnear Turin, was a “lager”, in which tens of thousands of southerners were locked up in pitiful living conditions, whereas it was a normal military prison, as existed in all the States. It is true, however, that in some cases, in the repression carried out by the army, innocent people were also affectedThe brigands, for their part, carried out atrocities and atrocities of various kinds, not only against the soldiers of the Italian army, but also against the citizens who opposed their abuses.