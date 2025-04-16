What will the world of the future be like? A journey between AI, sustainability and space travel

What will the world of the future be like? This is the question at the center of the event dedicated to young students and high school students Leonardo da Vinci and of the Falk Institute of Cologno Monzese and organized by CEM Ambiente L’11 April. The goal was to tell a company in constant evolution: from artificial intelligence to sustainable tourism, from the food of tomorrow to Fast Fashion. Each guest has offered his own perspective on a huge range of themes such as technology, environment, society and inclusion.

The meeting opened with a curious gaze on how the future was imagined in the past, such as domestic robots, prototypes of electric cars and schools with a telepathic teaching system. Some of these inventions today could make us smile, while others have actually become reality, such as artificial intelligence. Just the AI ​​was the protagonist of the first intervention, thanks to the journalist Alberto Puliaphy (indeed, to his avatar!) and the teacher Gianluigi Bonanomiwho have explored the relationship – still to be built – between Ai and school.

From then on, a kaleidoscope of themes: Green holidays And parks aquatic sustainable, the sound hidden of food, the (possible) future of the insects in our dishes, and the inclusive experience of Pizzaut. Without forgetting the controversial side of Fast fashion, The battle against plastic, the emotions that influence environmental choices and, finally, the great spatial question: will we ever arrive on Mars?

An event designed to stimulate questions rather than give answers, with a clear objective: to prepare the new generations to become aware of the aware protagonists of the world that will come.