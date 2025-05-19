What’s in the post Brexit agreement between Great Britain and the European Union

All as before? After almost nine years from the referendum on the Brexit and five from the actual release of the United Kingdom by the European Union, the two sides are already ready to reset relationships. Or at least to review some of the fundamental points of the withdrawal agreement. In the night between 18 and 19 May, in fact, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen found an agreement. Today the two leaders, together with the president of the European Council Antonio Costa, will announce the agreements reached at the end of a summit in Lancaster House (London).

Defense

Among the documents that will be signed there is a draft pact on the issue of defense and safety. Brussels would have given London to be able to access the Rearmeu fund which is worth at least 150 billion euros. In this way the United Kingdom could renovate its army thanks to the money of European taxpayers. However, access to funding would be tied. British companies will be obliged to train consortia with European homologues for each project. London will therefore not be able to buy independently. In addition, the United Kingdom will have to pay a “fee” for this direct that is granted to him. An existing formula for the Horizon Community scientific program: in this case, the coffers of His Majesty pay 2.5 billion a year to the EU.

Also on the level of common security, Starmer will bring his country within the common foreign policy and security platform of the European Union (PESS). This also explains the presence in London of Kaja Kallas, the high representative for EU foreign affairs.

TODAY’s First Eu – UK Summit Marks a New Chapter in Our Relationship. Together, Dear @Keir_starmerWe are Laying the Groundwork for a Forward-Looking Relationship—one that Delivers Real Benefits for Our Citizens and Helps Protect Our Shared Values ​​and Security. pic.twitter.com/wlnn5khmy – António Costa (@eucopresident) May 19, 2025

Fishing, meat and mobility

According to what trapes, London would have granted Brussels to extend the current agreement on fishing in British waters. French fishermen will be able to continue to operate for an additional 12 years in the territorial waters of the United Kingdom.

On the contrary, Stamer would have obtained from the community top of the facilitations on fitosanitary customs checks, meat and animal products. A way to meet the requests of companies in the sector. But the European quality standards will still be respected.

A chapter of the agreements instead concerns youth mobility. The two sides would have decided to ensure freedom of movement to under 30 for study and work reasons. But temporal constraints and access shares would remain. In addition, the concessions that Brussels would like to obtain for their young people who intend to form in the most prestigious British universities are still under discussion.

Farage criticisms

Already on 18 May the leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage attacked Premier Starmer accusing him of not respecting the British vote of 2015. The summit in Lancaster House was defined by his party and by some English tabloids as the “summit of shame” or “of the surrender” because the agreements of the two parts were interpreted as steps back compared to the previous intended.

In the agreements achieved, and which will be approved both from the 27 European countries and from the British Parliament, there is also talk of immigration, emissions and organized crime. But further details will be provided in the next few days.