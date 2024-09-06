What's Wrong with the Cordon Sanitaire Against the Far Right

Europe news

What’s Wrong with the Cordon Sanitaire Against the Far Right

What’s Wrong with the Cordon Sanitaire Against the Far Right

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What is the deepest shipwreck ever found? The Sammy B record: where is it located?
Seven Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend
What’s Wrong with the Cordon Sanitaire Against the Far Right